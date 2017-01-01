Scoping out the best option
• Economic think tank exec to be Chamber banquet speaker

• Civitas questions voter rolls in 6 counties

• Record outlines slaying motive

• Police: Motorist took own life

Sunday, January 1, 2017
Sentara adopts stricter guidelines on opioid use

January 01, 2017

Responding to a national epidemic of opioid abuse, Sentara Healthcare has adopted stricter guidelines on the drugs' use, including at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City.

Memorable moments in 2016: Arts, entertainment, benefits and more round out year

January 01, 2017

The Albemarle Life section was packed in 2016 with stories about concerts, festivals, art shows, plays, social trends, new books, recipes and interesting people doing interesting things.

In many cases, the community worked together to raise funds to help others, such as offering scholarships to…

No. 1: Matthew's wind, heavy rains left area flooded

December 31, 2016

Editor’s note: Our lookback at the top stories of 2016 concludes today.

Chainsaw snowman

December 31, 2016

The wood chips were flying as Adam White carved a snowman in his backyard at his home on Church Street in Elizabeth City on Friday. White’s chainsaw carvings are part of his side business Coastal Carver.

News

ABNB Credit Union opens at new location in Moyock

January 01, 2017

MOYOCK – What had been a long-vacant bank branch at the corner of Caratoke Highway and Puddin Ridge Road has been revived as a relocated federal credit union branch.


Doctor cited for drug-related actions surrenders license

January 01, 2017

A local doctor has surrendered his medical license after being cited last year for prescribing “controlled substances to an immediate family member.”

High-speed 'net services subject of Jan. 11 meeting

January 01, 2017

High-speed internet is becoming indispensable in the 21st century, yet many in northeastern North Carolina don't have it.

Relocated Captain D's opening Monday

January 01, 2017

The relocated Elizabeth City Captain D's is set to open on Monday.

The seafood restaurant chain's location in the Southgate Mall parking lot last served customers on Christmas Eve before closing, in preparation to open in the former Elizabeth City Arby's at North Road Street and Jennings Drive.

The…

Sports

Monarch in Paradise: Ex-Camden standout took in the Bahamas Bowl

December 31, 2016

It was a unique experience for Marcus Joyner.

For the first time, Joyner, who played his high school football at Camden, had to board an airplane.

It was for a good cause as the former Bruin was set to travel to the Bahamas as a member of the Old Dominion football team.


Pasquotank girls hoops wins championship

December 31, 2016

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — The Pasquotank girls basketball team defeated Lee-Davis (Va.) 37-34 at the Southerner Holiday Classic championship on Friday.

Top 10 Stories of 2016 — No. 1: Edenton takes a historic run at a state championship

December 30, 2016

For the 2016 Edenton Aces football team, it was a season to remember.

Lady Vikings tripped up by Salem International

December 30, 2016

The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team had a tough time scoring.

Lifestyles

Harvey mixes dancing, boot camp toning for fitness

December 31, 2016

With each new year people search for ways to achieve fitness resolutions, and Felisha Harvey offers a MixxedFit class that is fun and invigorating for participants.

Harvey instructs MixxedFit classes at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation, the Police Athletic League gym and…


Museum's decoy collection reflects region's hunting tradition

January 01, 2017

I am sure many of you hunters have already began your waterfowl season. As the waterfowl season continues into 2017 we invite you to visit the Museum of the Albemarle to view our large collection of decoys. Sport hunting was one of the Albemarle Region’s first tourist attractions. One of the…

Denzel and Viola build “Fences”

December 31, 2016

Playwright August Wilson won a Pulitzer for “Fences.”

St. John’s wort has something for everyone

December 30, 2016

If there ever was a versatile plant it’s St. John’s wort.

Opinion

Amid rural ‘crises,’ public schools remain essential

Ferrell Guillory

December 12, 2016

By some accounts, it was Machiavelli who first offered the advice, “Never waste the opportunity offered by a good crisis.” Winston Churchill sometimes gets credited, without clear evidence, with a punchier version: “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

Whoever originated it,…


Criticism of Currituck attorney unfair and premature

January 01, 2017

A recent letter criticizing Currituck County Attorney Ike McRee was unfair, premature and inappropriate. The letter criticized Mr. McRee for a default judgement in a case which is on appeal to the North Carolina Court of Appeals. In that appeal, the county contends the judgement was not lawful. If…

With Swan Beach lawsuit, it's time to stop digging

January 01, 2017

The issue: Currituck County has appealed a $39 million civil judgment against the county in the Swan Beach Corolla lawsuit to the N.C. Court of Appeals.

Our position: Faced with the mounting costs of the judgment and no guarantee of success in the appellate court, the prudent decision for Currituck…

Democrats still protesting but still sticking around

January 01, 2017

Been thinking of a great name to describe the Hollywood fruitcakes who say they'll leave the country if Donald Trump becomes president, but like Alex Baldwin, I can't make up my mind on the matter.

In 2000, Baldwin was suppose to expatriate himself if Bush 43 was elected but he's still here. More…

