A Moment with Dad
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Police: Strengthening ties can improve trust

January 26, 2017

With many young people holding negative opinions of law enforcement, Elizabeth City is one officer-involved shooting away from a community relations problem, a city police spokesman says.

Toddlers, infants make music together at 'mini Maestros'

January 25, 2017

 The children’s eyes dance with merriment as she sings in her melodic voice welcoming them to a musical experience of engagement and learning.

Officials to Moore: Wind farm benefits area

January 25, 2017

HERTFORD – Area officials told one of the state’s top lawmakers Tuesday that North Carolina’s first industrial-scale wind farm should be allowed to operate because it’s a boon to the local economy and not a national security threat.

Locals participate in Women's March on DC

January 25, 2017

Several Albemarle-area women were among the estimated 500,000 people who participated in this past weekend’s Women's March on Washington, D.C.

News

Fun with X-rays

January 25, 2017

Brynley Milam, 2, (left) and Rowyn Lamb, 2, use a light box to examine toy X-rays during Toddler Tuesdays at Port Discover in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Jan. 24.


Jones: Bill won't affect wind farm

January 25, 2017

A bill cosponsored by U.S. Rep. Walter Jones is designed to curb construction of wind farms near military installations but will not affect the nearly completed $400 million Amazon Wind Farm US East project, a spokeswoman for the congressman said Wednesday.

Pioneering TV actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

January 25, 2017

NEW YORK — Mary Tyler Moore, the star of TV’s beloved “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” whose comic realism helped revolutionize the depiction of women on the small screen, died Wednesday.

City man cashes in on $200K lottery win

January 24, 2017

An Elizabeth City man is planning to pay off his mortgage after winning $200,000 in the N.C. Education Lottery.

 

Sports

Confidence Booster: Lady Vikings give No. 2-ranked Union battle

January 25, 2017

Winless for more than a month and coming off of a 32-point road loss, coach John Hill threw out any Xs and Os strategy against the toughest opponent on his team’s schedule.

“We just wanted to prep mentally to do our best,” said the Elizabeth City State women’s basketball…


Camden boys remain undefeated in Coastal 10

January 25, 2017

MANTEO — An 18-3 first quarter run kept the Camden boys’ basketball team up for good in a 68-37 decision against host Manteo on Tuesday night. 

J.R. Williams had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the Bruins (13-3, 10-0 Coastal 10), who will get a test at Gates tonight. The Red…

Currituck, First Flight top 7 in Cup standings

January 25, 2017

CHAPEL HILL — A trio of schools in northeastern North Carolina are among the top in athletics for their respective classifications after the fall season.

The 'FreshWalker' Show: NHS sophomore duo receive heavy attention

January 24, 2017

A week from today marks National Signing Day, and two athletes who have garnered the most exposure in northeastern North Carolina will not participate.

Lifestyles

Southern rock reunion tour still going strong

January 26, 2017

 

The Sutter's Gold Streak Band is continuing to ride the wave of revived popularity among lovers of old-time southern rock.

The group began their "Last Roundup Tour" about two years ago and are still drawing crowds with songs like Neil Young's "After the Gold Rush" and "Cinnamon Girl," among…


Top Academy Award pick? 'Hidden Figures" has my vote

January 26, 2017

For the first time in a long time I have a favorite among the nominees for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Given that my favorite movies run along the lines of “Field of Dreams,” “Chariots of Fire,” “In the Line of Fire” and “Murphy's Romance”…

'Distant Echoes' chonicles life of black farmers

January 25, 2017

“Distant Echoes,” a traveling photo exhibit that chronicles the life of black farmers in the United States, opens this week at Museum of the Albemarle. 

Model of historic Cotton Mill Village on exhibit

January 25, 2017

Historic Edenton will host the Carolina Piedmont Division of the National Model Railroad Association’s model of the Edenton Cotton Mill Village that includes a railroad that was once part of the site.

The model, that was on exhibit at the Cotton Mill Museum, will be displayed at the Historic…

Opinion

A January week to ponder again race and schools

January 21, 2017

In its 1954 ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, the U.S. Supreme Court spoke in powerfully direct language. As it struck down the South’s “separate but equal’’ schools for whites and for blacks, the unanimous court declared, “Separate educational facilities are…


Tariffs would only worsen displaced workers' plight

January 26, 2017

Aren't you glad you don't have to show your North Carolina passport when you commute to a job in Virginia?

If you buy a room of furniture at The Dump or a cart full of groceries from Sam's Club, aren't you happy you don't have to pay Gov. Roy Cooper a 35-percent tariff to bring your merchandise…

Trump's actions in Sulwalki Gap consequential for NATO

January 26, 2017

WASHINGTON – There is a small piece of land, a 60-mile strip of sparsely populated marsh and forest lands in eastern Poland known for its frigid climate. It is a corridor, NATO’s most important corridor, connecting Poland with Lithuania and its sister Baltic States of Latvia and Estonia,…

Just because NC will have surplus no reason to spend it

January 26, 2017

RALEIGH — Here’s the good news: North Carolina’s state budget is solidly in the black. From July to December, the first six months of the fiscal year, General Fund revenues are up 4 percent over the same time last year. At the same time, General Fund expenditures are up just 2…

National News

Trump's immigration actions mark sharp shift in US policy

January 26, 2017

2 injured as crews battle fire at apartments in Seattle area

January 26, 2017

Doing the wave: A primer on immigration in America

January 26, 2017

Trump signals changes to US interrogation, detention policy

January 26, 2017

Congressional Republicans prepare to hear from Trump

January 26, 2017

National Sports

History beckons for Bryan twins in Australian double final

January 26, 2017

BC-BKC--College Bkb Schedule

January 26, 2017

BC-BKC--T25-UCLA-Southern Cal Box

January 26, 2017

BC-BKC--UCLA-Southern Cal Long Box

January 26, 2017

USC upsets No. 8 UCLA 84-76 behind 14 3-pointers

January 26, 2017

National Business

J&J to buy Swiss biopharma firm Actelion for $30 billion

January 26, 2017

Spain jobless rate falls to 7-year low of 18.6 percent

January 26, 2017

For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little benefit

January 26, 2017

Royal Bank of Scotland sets aside $3.8 billion for fines

January 26, 2017

Global shares gain on optimism over Dow 20,000 breakthrough

January 26, 2017

National Entertainment

Foundation honors harpist Terry-Ross as Eminent Artist

January 26, 2017 - 27 minutes ago

Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum

January 26, 2017

Sign of the times: Signs from women's marches being saved

January 26, 2017

Octavia Spencer to pick up 'Woman of the Year' award

January 26, 2017

Pioneering TV actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

January 26, 2017

