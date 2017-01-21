Area Republicans hail new president
012117TrumpParty2
Police: Man wanted for shooting incident

Council to mull higher pay hikes

White, office's chief investigator, new Perquimans sheriff

Martin, Pasquotank partners in county's backup 911

Saturday, January 21, 2017
APTOPIX Trump Inauguration-1

Trump takes charge: Sworn in as nation's 45th president

January 21, 2017

WASHINGTON — Pledging to empower America’s “forgotten men and women,” Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a deeply divided nation and ushering in an unpredictable era in Washington. His victory gives Republicans…

Promises, pomp and protests as Trump sworn in

January 20, 2017

Trump Inauguration-12

80 percent or bust: Stefanik aims for higher goal in Currituck

January 20, 2017

 

BARCO - When Mark Stefanik became top administrator of Currituck County Schools, he said his biggest challenge would be guiding the district to higher achievement despite state funding cuts.

Now 15 months later, Currituck's school superintendent said he's still striving to make an already…

012017Sterritt

Economic boards oppose wind farm shutdown

January 19, 2017

Two economic development boards in Elizabeth City have adopted resolutions supporting the Amazon Wind Farm US East and opposing state legislative efforts to have the incoming Donald Trump administration shut down the nearly operational 104-turbine facility.

The board of the Elizabeth City-…

012017WindTurbine3
News

Confrontation near parade route escalates, pepper spray used

Trump Inauguration Protests

January 21, 2017

WASHINGTON — Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump’s inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking…


Cook to chair Senate committees on farming, natural resources

January 21, 2017

Sen. Bill Cook, R-Beaufort, will chair Senate committees dealing with farming and natural resources, Cook's office announced Thursday.

Parenting, transformation and the three 'R's'

January 21, 2017

“Teach children in a way that fits their needs, and even when they are old, they will not leave the right path.” (Proverbs 22:6)

Shooting reported in Elizabeth City; police mum on incident

January 20, 2017

The Elizabeth City Police Department issued a warrant for Darren Roundtree in connection with a shooting early Thursday morning, the Pasquotank County Magistrate’s Office said Friday.

Sports

Bruins In The Pool: Camden enjoying strong swim numbers

012117swimming

January 19, 2017

Madeline Boolba remembers the struggle. As a freshman at Camden, she only hoped for enough interest to keep a swimming program afloat.


Pasquotank girls knock off Currituck in OT

January 19, 2017

BARCO — The Pasquotank girls basketball team bounced back from a loss to league leader Bertie on Tuesday to defeat Currituck 46-38 in overtime on Wednesday.

Trophy bass available during winter months

January 19, 2017

When the weather gets as nasty as it has been these past few weeks a lot of people hang up the fishing gear and stay on the couch but there are a few of us who look forward to this time of year.

Vikings fall to Lions in overtime

January 19, 2017

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. — The Elizabeth City State men's basketball team will have to wait a while longer to secure its first win in conference play.

052016JHRbaseball-3
Lifestyles

Leary named Employee of Year for work on ECSU upkeep

DennisLeary.jpg

January 21, 2017

Dennis Leary loves his job, and it is his dedication to his work and community which was recently recognized through two honors.


'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage'

January 21, 2017

What does an actor do when he has about used up his popular movie franchise and his co-star is dead? Well, if you’re Vin Diesel you return to an earlier series that you’d abandoned.

Back in 2002 Diesel had starred in “xXx,” an action-packed movie that wanted to be a cross…

Turmeric is more than a bright yellow spice

January 20, 2017

Turmeric is an herb not likely to be found in most people’s spice racks, at least by itself. Curry powder is roughly 50 percent turmeric. Mustard owes much of its yellow color to turmeric. I like to use turmeric in most relishes and pickles because of its beautiful bright yellow hue.…

Top 10 country songs that create specific moods

January 19, 2017

This week I offer, in no particular order and without apparent provocation, a list of country songs that I associate with specific moods – basically the songs that I turn to when nothing else is exactly what I want to hear.

If you don't like these you can play the home game and come up with…

A January week to ponder again race and schools

Ferrell Guillory

January 21, 2017

In its 1954 ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, the U.S. Supreme Court spoke in powerfully direct language. As it struck down the South’s “separate but equal’’ schools for whites and for blacks, the unanimous court declared, “Separate educational facilities are…


Caring people must call out Trump's bulling, bias

January 21, 2017

A local conservative columnist seems to have trouble comparing apples and oranges. Liberals and other caring people understand that it is important to resist discrimination against others because of their race, color, creed or sexual orientation. We also have a responsibility to call out those who…

Make-up of inauguration crowd outline challenges ahead

January 21, 2017

 

WASHINGTON -- Two big and passionate crowds have descended on Washington -- one thrilled by Donald Trump's inauguration, the other appalled. Never in my lifetime has a new president been anticipated with such raw enthusiasm on one side and such fear and loathing on the other.

Admit it, you…

012117bechiomlet

January 21, 2017

For ultraconservatives global warming is like the cigarettes of yesterday. We were told repeatedly that cigarettes were fine - absoultely no threat to people’'s health. Our former speaker of the house of representatives, John Boehner, a devout Roman Catholic Christian, always joked about his…

National News

Williams with 30 leads Howard over North Carolina A&T 78-63

January 21, 2017

Cacok sets conference record with 24 rebounds in UNCW win

January 21, 2017

Packers add WR depth, sign Max McCaffrey from practice squad

January 21, 2017

Charlie Liteky, who gave back his Medal of Honor, dies

January 21, 2017

Nielsen: 31 million viewers saw Trump's swearing-in

January 21, 2017

National Sports

MIDWEST

January 21, 2017

College Basketball Scores

January 21, 2017

Top 25 Capsules

January 21, 2017

Saturday's Sports Transactions

January 21, 2017

Mississippi holds off Missouri in 75-71 win

January 21, 2017

National Business

Cyberattack on Sundance briefly shutters box office

January 21, 2017

How Trump's executive order impacts future of 'Obamacare'

January 21, 2017

Many farmers still need training after Lake Erie algae

January 21, 2017

Analysis: Infrastructure upgrades unlikely to be speedy

January 21, 2017

AP Top Business News at 2:48 p.m. EST

January 21, 2017

National Entertainment

Latin, Middle Eastern, African sounds coming to music series

January 21, 2017

Trump's children revel in first 24 hours in White House

January 21, 2017

'Before I Fall' explores Groundhog Day themes, for teens

January 21, 2017

Maggie Roche of The Roches sister vocal trio dies at 65

January 21, 2017

Boy George talks politics at Paris menswear, Dior goes dark

January 21, 2017

