Testing Old Glory at a new site
020217FlagFeature
5 Day Forecast

• Police: Missing teen located

• City again denied grants for costly projects

• Moyock man charged in stabbing incident

• Woman hurt in weekend Pasquotank wreck

Loading...
Friday, February 3, 2017
020417Hockmeyer

Internships help Hockmeyer grow own skilled workers

February 03, 2017

Bob Brungard, president of Hockmeyer Equipment Corporation, says his company is growing and needs new skilled workers. A program between Hockmeyer and College of The Albemarle is helping Brungard to both find and hire those badly needed new employees.

The Hockmeyer Equipment Scholarship Program…

On Groundhog Day, students see the future

February 03, 2017

Like the crowds who turned out to watch Punxsutawney Phil predict six more weeks of winter, area middle-schoolers got a glimpse Thursday of what the future could hold.

But unlike the thousands who stood in the Pennsylvania cold to see if a groundhog saw his shadow, the eighth-graders in Elizabeth…

020317JobShadowDay4

Faber teaches 'Path to the Heart' at Kung Fu Academy

February 03, 2017

 

Wing-Chun Kung Fu is a straightforward form of fighting.

No wasted movement. Direct punches to the center of the body where it will hurt the most. Moves are based on principals of geometry and science. It's a combat art that can be deadly...although students are taught to use its techniques…

010517MarshalArts3

River Road students show STEM skills

February 02, 2017

Elizabeth Matthews watched as her daughter, Haleigh, manipulated a robotic arm during the first-ever STEM Expo at River Road Middle School Tuesday night.

Haleigh, 11, was among the students demonstrating at the expo what they’ve been learning in River Road classes focused on science,…

020217StemExpo1
  1. Coast Guard
  2. Honoring Our Veterans
  3. Decision 2016
  4. Best of 2016
News

Ex-Border Station bookkeeper sentenced to 3 years in fed prison

020417Amy Planch

February 03, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. — A Currituck County woman who pleaded guilty to income tax evasion charges connected to her embezzlement of nearly $1 million from her father’s business was sentenced to three years in federal prison on Friday

Amy Planch, former bookkeeper at the Border Station, a…


More Headlines

Camden woman wins $167 in NC lottery game

February 03, 2017

CAMDEN — A South Mills woman is $116,000 richer after winning a jackpot in the N.C. Education Lottery last Saturday.

Sharon Walston took that amount home after buying a winning “Quick Pick” ticket at the Super Stop Tobacco and Mini Mart on Oak Stump Road in Elizabeth…

City debates more firefighters

February 03, 2017

Elizabeth City City Council has agreed to authorize the city to pursue a nearly $300,000 FEMA grant to pay for six new firefighters for two years.

However, city officials continue to debate whether the city can afford the firefighters once the grant expires – or if the firefighters are needed…

Power of the purse

February 03, 2017

  1. Upcoming games
Sports

A Believer: ECSU's Jones optimistic about the rest of the season

020317ECSUbasketball5

February 03, 2017 - 48 minutes ago

On the outside, many believe that the Elizabeth City State men's basketball team has a slim chance to win a conference tournament title.

Don't tell that to Jordan Jones.


More Headlines

ECSU releases 2017 football schedule

February 02, 2017

Elizabeth City State released its 2017 football schedule on Thursday.

Pasquotank ends slide by topping Aces

February 02, 2017

The Pasquotank boys’ basketball team won at home against Edenton on Wednesday to stop its losing streak at three games.

More of the Same: Vikings fall to Rams at Vaughan

February 02, 2017

Following its first conference win of the season against Winston-Salem State on Monday, the Elizabeth City State men’s basketball team could not produce an encore effort.

The Rams made sure of that as they defeated the Vikings 83-76 on Wednesday night at the Vaughan Center.

052016JHRbaseball-3
  1. Food
  2. Schools
  3. Go Guide
  4. Albemarle Neighbor
Lifestyles

Cruises go high tech, add new options to attract more travelers

Travel Cruises What's New

February 03, 2017

NEW YORK  — A demand for more in-depth experiences — from learning how to scuba dive to dining in a private home in port — are shaping what's new in the cruise industry this year. Other cruise news: a boom in Alaska trips, a few precious sailings to Cuba and potentially game-…


More Headlines

Pizza Hut plans to hire 11,000 ahead of the Super Bowl

February 03, 2017

NEW YORK -- Pizza Hut is gearing up for the Super Bowl by hiring 11,000 people in the U.S. to cook up its pies, deliver them to hungry customers or manage its restaurants.

The Super Bowl is the busiest day of the year for Pizza Hut, and it expects to sell more than 2 million pizzas during the Feb.…

Big crowd food: Cheesy white and green spinach lasagna

February 03, 2017

In the quest for Big Crowd Food, lasagna reigns supreme. And at this time of year, you may find yourself entertaining a big crowd for a football game party, for the Oscars or another awards show, or just because it's cold out and it's nice to put together a cozy gathering.

This lasagna is rich and…

Game day S'Mores are a big win for Super Bowl party fare

February 03, 2017

These sweet treats are a riff on the very popular summer campfire s'mores. If you love marshmallow and chocolate and get nostalgic when you think of campfire s'mores, these simpler "no-bake" Game Day S'mores will delight you.

The s'mores are easy to make, appeal to kids of all ages, and are a…

  1. Our Views
  2. Other Views
  3. Letters
Opinion

Trump's travel ban disgraceful exercise in cruelty

020317robinson

February 03, 2017

WASHINGTON — President Trump's refugee ban and travel restrictions are a disgraceful exercise in cruelty. They do nothing to make us safer — and may, in fact, make us less safe — but they punish Muslims, and that is his whole point.

Fear and loathing of Islam was one of…


More Headlines

Power voids on court, Congress imperils US system

February 03, 2017

WASHINGTON – As the nation convulses from one shock after another, are we missing the big picture: the perpetuity of the nation. Is America, like life, merely mortal?

It comes down to voids and power. Power fills political voids, and as Lord Acton famously said, “Power tends to corrupt.…

Trump's 'radical' orders only require US to follow law

February 03, 2017

There's one fundamental difference between the new White House and the old when it comes to immigration: Barack Obama ordered his administration not to enforce a number of immigration laws. Donald Trump has ordered his administration to enforce them.

Trump's two immigration executive orders, issued…

Wind farm raises questions that are still unanswered

February 02, 2017

I would like to ask about the Amazon wind turbines farm.

Pasquotank County’s only concern is about the money for its tax base. What is the county going to use the money for exactly and when? What landowners are earning rent? How much are they refunded or putting back into Pasquotank…

NCAA basketball

NCAA basketball

Follow your favorite college basketball teams here.

On Facebook

On Facebook

Follow us on Facebook.

Albemarle Pets

Albemarle Pets

Check out this week's pets available at area shelters.

Sports Banquet 2017

Sports Banquet 2017

All-Area Sports Banquet

Most Popular Stories
National News

Attorney asks judge to dismiss charges against Chicago cop

February 03, 2017

Minnesota chicken plant worker charged in product tampering

February 03, 2017

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Day' game

February 03, 2017

NC Lottery

February 03, 2017

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Day' game

February 03, 2017

More Headlines
National Sports

Super Bowl advertisers tread carefully in divisive climate

February 03, 2017

Lawyers: Man shot former NFL running back in self-defense

February 03, 2017

Meeting may move NHL closer to decision on 2018 Olympics

February 03, 2017

All-Star Kevin Love doesn't expect Cavaliers to trade him

February 03, 2017

Pac-12 with 3 teams fighting on NCAA bubble

February 03, 2017

More Headlines
National Business

Close

February 02, 2017

BC-Merc Money

February 02, 2017

BC-Merc Money

February 02, 2017

*? *? *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.

February 02, 2017

BC-Cotton

February 02, 2017

More Headlines
National Entertainment

AP Exclusive: Oswalt says heart condition, meds killed wife

February 03, 2017

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

February 03, 2017

Amber Valletta pens op-ed against EPA nominee Scott Pruitt

February 03, 2017

Trump tweets that actor 'tried hard' to make TV show work

February 03, 2017

Chance the Rapper models 'Thank You Obama' clothing line

February 03, 2017

More Headlines