Repairing the breach: King service promotes unity
• Murder defendant wrote judge

• Currituck blocks finishing of massive home on beach

• Navy: Wind farm given green light in 2014; still OK today

• Currituck denies rezoning for Barnhill plant

Monday, January 16, 2017
Barber: Lewis right about Trump

January 15, 2017

As the nation edges closer to a new presidency, the state's top civil rights leader has a message for those who are fearful for what the future holds: Bowing down is not an option.

Area's business activity projections optimistic for 2017

January 15, 2017

Area economic officials are upbeat about business in 2017.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Director Wayne Harris, Camden Economic Development Director Charlie Bauman and Currituck Chamber of Commerce President Josh Bass believe the area’s business climate will is on the upswing.…

King's famous words still hit the heart

January 15, 2017

 

Many speakers across the region will be quoting the late Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday’s holiday honoring the civil rights leader whose words and actions have inspired generations.

So we've asked some community leaders who will be participating in services across the region to share…

3 parks and rec finalists meet with public

January 13, 2017

The three finalists for the next director of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department are the manager for Howard University's student center, a former parks and recreation director from West Virginia, and the department's current interim director, Hipp Barclift.…

News

Barber: Stand up to legislative 'tyranny'

January 15, 2017

On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday the state's top civil rights leader was in Elizabeth City urging supporters to stand up to the "tyranny" being imposed by state lawmakers. 


Pasquotank audit shows 2 accounting mistakes

January 16, 2017

Pasquotank officials made two accounting mistakes in their handling of last year’s finances, but otherwise properly administered the county’s nearly $56.8 million budget properly, the county's auditor reported last week.

Greg Adams, of Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams and Co., presented…

ECSU eyes debt refinance to fund infrastructure needs

January 15, 2017

Elizabeth City State University is seeking to refinance all its long-term debt and free up millions of dollars for pressing, “critical infrastructure needs,” university officials reported last week.

That measure is one of five that the “working group” of ECSU and University…

Cook defends effort to shut down wind farm

January 15, 2017

State Sen. Bill Cook, R-Beaufort, defended his call to shut down the Amazon Wind Farm US East, arguing in an email Friday that he was putting the military's interests ahead of “taxpayer-subsidized wind projects.”

Cook is one of 10 lawmakers, plus a retired Marine major general, to…

Sports

Northeastern boys handle Virginia's Atlantic Shores

January 15, 2017

SUFFOLK, Va. — All but six points were tallied by four Northeastern basketball players in the Eagles’ 78-66 victory against Virginia school Atlantic Shores on Saturday.

NHS (9-1, 2-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) played the team as part of a showcase event at Kings Fork High School.…


Currituck girls, Camden boys win swim meet

January 14, 2017

Camden's Ethan Jones was part of four first-place finishes as the Bruins won the boys swim meet at Albemarle YMCA on Friday.

ECSU men's basketball falls to Chowan

January 14, 2017

MURFREESBORO — An Elizabeth City State second-half rally fell short as the Vikings lost to Chowan 79-77 on Saturday in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Northern Division contest.

Off and Running: Eagles cruise past Panthers at ECSU

January 14, 2017

 

Leading into Friday night’s contest against Pasquotank, Northeastern coach Ronald Nixon said that he wanted his team to avoid a slow start.

Mission accomplished.

NHS outscored Pasquotank 24-8 in the first quarter and cruised to a 78-56 victory over the Panthers at the Vaughan Center on the campus of Elizabeth City State.

 

Lifestyles

ECSU grad honored on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

January 15, 2017

When Michael Bonner committed to three-to-four years teaching at South Greenville Elementary, not far from East Carolina University, the 2013 Elizabeth City State University graduate had some idea of what he was getting into. What he didn’t know was just how much his job would change his life,…


'Tar Heels in the Trenches' exhibit opens next month

January 15, 2017

The Museum of the Albemarle will open Tar Heels in the Trenches: The Great War and the Albemarle in conjunction with nation-wide effort to commemorate the centennial of America’s formal entrance into the “war to end all wars.” Throughout the year, you may participate in several…

Observances scheduled across region

January 15, 2017

Martin Luther King Day services across the region include:

SUNDAY

King unity service

Mount Lebanon AME Zion Church will host the first Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Service at 3 p.m. A special Martin Luther King Jr. Community Choir is scheduled to perform for the event. Contact: 338-6724 or email at…

'Hidden Figures' is about people, not mathematics

January 14, 2017

From the hidden pages of history second-time director Theodore Melfi has bookmarked a true story about three African-American women who helped save the space program back in the ‘60s.

“Hidden Figures” is based on a same-named non-fiction book by Margot Lee Shetterly. As it happens,…

Opinion

Amid rural ‘crises,’ public schools remain essential

Ferrell Guillory

December 12, 2016

By some accounts, it was Machiavelli who first offered the advice, “Never waste the opportunity offered by a good crisis.” Winston Churchill sometimes gets credited, without clear evidence, with a punchier version: “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

Whoever originated it,…


Images of Obamas as first family will never fade

January 16, 2017

WASHINGTON — Hold on to one image from President Obama's farewell address: The president using his handkerchief to wipe a tear from his eye as he thanked Michelle Obama for her grace and forbearance.

The first lady was holding back tears, too, as was her daughter Malia. Politics aside, it was…

Sec'y of state nominee Putin's No. 2 American friend

January 16, 2017

WASHINGTON – Exxon Mobile CEO Rex Tillerson looks like he stepped out of central casting to fill the role of America’s top diplomat. Looking the part is important to President-elect Trump as he fills his Cabinet, and the distinguished, silver-haired Tillerson fits the bill.

However,…

Liberals hypocritical on tolerance, acceptable behavior

January 16, 2017

Remember the commercial baker who was fined thousands of dollars because he was required to sell any version of his products even if it contradicted his personal religious faith?

Remember all the liberals who celebrated the mandate saying personal beliefs do not matter in commerce?

Now come the…

