Today is Thursday, April 23, the 114th day of 2020. There are 252 days left in the year. On this date 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 1970, College of The Albemarle students observed Earth Day.
Today’s Highlight in History:
In 1616, English poet and dramatist William Shakespeare died in Stratford-upon-Avon on what has traditionally been regarded as the 52nd anniversary of his birth in 1564.
On this date:
In 1898, Spain declared war on the United States, which responded in kind two days later.
In 1914, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, then called Weeghman Park, hosted its first major league game as the Chicago Federals defeated the Kansas City Packers 9-1.