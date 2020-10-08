A grant for $100,000 will help Elizabeth City State University bolster its virtual presence in the event COVID-19 forces students to switch to online learning only.
The grant was awarded by the Truist Financial Corporation’s Truist Charitable Fund, which is managed by the Winston-Salem Fund. ECSU will use the grant to buy computers and to enhance its campus wi-fi for use by students if in-person learning is canceled because of COVID-19. By doing so, ECSU is hoping to ensure there is no interruption in learning, particularly for students who may not have off-campus internet access.
“Many of ECSU’s students are from Tier 1 counties where wi-fi and computer access can be a challenge,” said Anita Walton,
ECSU’s vice chancellor for university advancement. “This grant will help close that divide for students and help them continue their education.”
In March when a COVID-19 pandemic was declared in the United States, ECSU transitioned to online, or remote only, learning. Classes for the current semester, which began in August, are being held as a hybrid between in-person and online learning.
“We’re proud to support the exceptional students of ECSU to help them overcome any financial obstacles they may face as a result of the pandemic,” said Thomas Ranson, head of sales and client experience strategy for Truist Financial Corporation.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon praised Truist Financial for its support.
“Our focus is to ensure that students have every advantage necessary to succeed at the university and beyond,” Dixon said. “We are grateful to Truist and its support of ECSU and our students.”