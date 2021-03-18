Ten thousand.
That’s how many people could be drawn to Elizabeth City for the first-ever in-person U.S. Coast Guard 5K and half marathon scheduled for next spring.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said she expects the USCG Half Marathon and Guardians of the Atlantic 5K to draw about 6,000 runners and some 4,000 spectators when it’s held March 5, 2022.
“We are expecting significant visitation in town, up to 10,000 or more,” Ruffieux told members of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission. “We will sell out lodging and we will overflow to neighboring towns. This (race) is putting Elizabeth City on the international map.”
Ruffieux said that some runners and their families may arrive in the city as early as three days before the race. Tentative plans call for an expo the day before the race as well as post-race parties.
“Each runner typically comes with a guest, husband comes with a wife or vice-versa,” Ruffieux said. “We will encourage people to stick around on Sunday and go to restaurants, and do those types of things.”
The inaugural USCG Half Marathon and Guardians of the Atlantic 5K was supposed to held in Elizabeth City last fall. After being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers decided to move it to this spring and hold the first race as a virtual event.
Almost 10,000 runners registered for the event, which began March 6 and continues through March 31. Entrants, who can complete the race anytime before the end of the month, come from all 50 states and several countries.
“That is an over-the-top number,” Ruffieux said of this year’s participants. “That is 10 times the number people told me that we could get in year one of a virtual event. We have had a ton of military folks participate.’’
Even though the race is being run virtually, Ruffieux said several runners came to Elizabeth City last weekend to try out parts of next spring’s expected race course.
Next year’s race will be run both in-person and virtually and Ruffieux said the response to the virtual event likely means that the race will meet its projected cap of around 6,000 runners.
Ruffieux hopes to open registration for next year’s race in July.
“We will be planning over the next two months on how many runners we can handle for each of the different events,” Ruffieux said.
The Coast Guard was the last military branch to have its own marathon. A full marathon is expected to be added in 2023.
It is expected that around 300 volunteers will be needed to execute the event. Part of the race will wind through Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City and only people who have access to the base can be volunteers there.
“On the Coast Guard base, we will have folks that are allowed on the base,” Ruffieux said.