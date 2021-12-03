CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson starting receiver Frank Ladson Jr. and backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh are leaving the program.
Team spokesman Ross Taylor said Friday the pair have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Ladson is a 6-foot-3 junior from Miami who started the first four games. He did not play the final seven games of season for the 22nd-ranked Tigers and eventually had season-ending groin surgery.
Ladson’s best season was in 2020 when he had 18 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns.
Ladson had 31 catches for 440 yards and nine touchdowns in his three seasons.
Phommachanh was behind starting passer D.J. Uiagalelei this season, playing in six games. Phommachanh, a 6-3 sophomore from Bridgeport, Connecticut, finished the year completing 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Irish tap Freeman head coach
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame has completed a whirlwind coaching search that never seriously left campus, promoting defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to coach of the Fighting Irish on Friday.
Freeman, 35, takes over less than a week after Brian Kelly’s surprising departure for LSU with the Irish still in contention for the College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame posted a video on social media of Freeman being introduced to the team at a morning workout for the first time as head coach.
“Marcus’ ability to connect with people, his fit at Notre Dame and the way he coaches young men set him apart as we went through our search process,” athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see how the culture created by these remarkable student-athletes continues to grow under the tutelage of Marcus and his staff.”
In a statement, Freeman said he was “eternally grateful” to both Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins and Swarbrick for the opportunity.
“Notre Dame is a very special place and I look forward to pursuing a national championship with the most outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff in college football,” Freeman said.
Notre Dame scheduled a news conference on campus with Freeman for Monday.
Duke women down Iowa 79-64
DURHAM — Ninth-ranked Iowa never looked like itself playing a road game in front of a hostile crowd in its return from a COVID-19 pause.
“We were out of sorts,” coach Lisa Bluder said.
And Duke — playing with a confident aggression built through an unbeaten start — pounced to give second-year coach Kara Lawson the biggest win in her brief tenure.
Freshman Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 19 points and the the Blue Devils frustrated Iowa star Caitlin Clark in Thursday night’s 79-64 win, leading by as many as 18 points to extend the program’s best start in eight years.
“Our expectation is to compete with everybody that we play,” Lawson said. “That’s the expectation. I don’t know that we’ll beat everybody we play, but the expectation is to compete.”
Celeste Taylor added 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who didn’t trail after midway through the first quarter in this Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup. Duke shot 44% and won despite shooting 6 of 21 from 3-point range.