Rocky Mount police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide earlier this month.
Nakesha Williams, 40, and Tyheem Perry, 20, both of Rocky Mount, were arrested last week, police Cpl. Ricky Jackson said. Both were charged with being accessories after the fact to the shooting death of Markelius Chambers.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Branch Street on Feb. 4, finding Chambers who had suffered a gunshot wound. He later died at Nash UNC Health Care hospital.
The next day, Darryel Hill, 30, was charged with first-degree murder in Chambers’ death.
Hill remains jailed without bond. Williams’ secured bond was set at $90,000, while Jackson’s was set at $50,000.
Both Williams and Perry have previous criminal histories, court records show.