2020 might have turned out to be a dud in many ways, but one highlight was Nissan debuting its all new 2020 Sentra.
Redesigning a vehicle beloved by those who buy cars under $25,000 can be tricky; car makers want to keep the price down but add in enough new stuff to make it stand out.
Nissan went big and updates for the all new model include: A more powerful engine, a bigger platform, a redesigned interior, new savvy tech features and a longer list of driver-assist standard features. And all these improvements and additions are wrapped in new exterior styling.
Under the hood, there’s a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that powers out a respectable 149 horsepower, 146 lb-ft of torque. This engine is standard on all Sentra models and trims and is paired to front-wheel drive and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). While I love the way the Sentra drives in town (peppy, responsive and fun to drive), on the highway it gets kind of loud when accelerating to merge into traffic going 70 miles per hour. It settles down eventually and it’s fun-driving manners come back, but the loudness of the engine working when quickly accelerating can be worrisome. For the next redesign, I hope Nissan offers a tad bit more engine power.
The EPA rates the base Sentra at 29 mpg city and 39 mpg highway. For my week in my test vehicle, I got 32 mpg, with a mix of city and highway miles.
I loved the exterior and interior look of the new Sentra. It definitely isn’t the same little Sentra I had in 1993. The 2020 Sentra is probably larger by about a third of my old model and the roominess in the Sentra is impressive at this price-point. Seats are will bolstered and easy to adjust and accommodate a variety of drivers and passengers.
There are three Sentra trims to choose from: The S, SV and SR models.
The most basic model, the S, has a notable list of standard features. They include 16-inch steel wheels, push-button ignition, a 7-inch touchscreen and a four-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include a blind-spot monitor, lane departure warning, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, and automatic emergency front and rear braking. Pricing for this model starts at $20,000. That’s a long list of standard features for that price.
My test model was the mid-range SV model. Standard features include: 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and all-season tires, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-inch color display with multi-touch control, 6-speaker audio system, zoned auto climate control, Intelligent Cruise Control and upgraded cloth interior. The SV model is also eligible for the Premium upgrade. My test car had this added on and it upped the wheel offerings to 17” alloy wheels, as well as LED headlights, moonroof, quilted leather seats, heated front seats and 6-way power driver seat adjustment with power lumbar.
The sporty Sentra SR includes 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, LED headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, LED fog lights, sport cloth interior with orange stitching and a variety of exterior “sporty” styling features.
The starting price for my SV model was $20,300 and with the premium package added on, the price landed at $23, 860.