Editor’s Note: By June, 2020 was half way done, but far from over as there were a lot of news stories to come ranging from peaceful protests to Town Hall squabbles.
June
Zoning Board OKs Permit for Charter School
A proposed charter school moved closer to opening in the fall when the Hertford Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments approved a Conditional Use Permit for the Harvey Road facility, Elaine Riddick Charter School.
During a zoning board meeting held June 15, school leaders stressed the need to provide a choice and a better education for students living in Perquimans County.
Supporters of the school’s plans said the facility meets all the required zoning requirements. Opponents of the zoning permit questioned whether the school will be ready in time for students said the facility, a warehouse at 1054 Harvey Point Road, should be used instead to attract jobs from industrial development.
Hertford Denounces Racism
Nearly a hundred people attended the Protest and Historical March Saturday through downtown Hertford.
Speeches were made by Mayor Earnell Brown, Councilmen Frank Norman and Quentin Jackson, along with local businessman Tony Riddick, who led the march that passed places of historical importance to the Black community.
Brown wore a black T-shirt that said in white letters, “I am my ancestors’wildest dreams” as she held up a bullhorn to speak at the Perquimans County Courthouse about honoring Juneteenth while “paving a way toward a future of unity, kindness and respect for each other.”
The large crowd included Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges, Jerry Mimlitsch and members of the community from all sides of town.
Riddick then turned the crowd’s attention to the Confederate monument, a granite obelisk on the county courthouse lawn.
“We have to talk about some real realities, family,” he said. “We can not continue to tip toe around race. I heard the mayor open up by saying that people are offended by BLM – Black Lives Matter. I heard someone clean that up by saying that if there is a house burning in Hertford – it’s not that all houses don’t matter, but you put the water on the house that is burning. All we are saying today is that water needs to be put on our lives because we are the ones suffering the most at the hands of police officers.”
July
Petition Seeks Civility From Councilmen
Organized by Friends for the Best of Hertford, a petition was being circulated in Hertford that sought to change Councilmen Frank Norman and Quentin Jackson’s conduct during Town Council meetings, but if that doesn’t improve, asks for their resignations.
“This petition is absolutely necessary and a crucial part of the future of Hertford,” said J.P. Burket. “It’s been said by Abraham Lincoln and Jesus ‘A house divided against itself cannot stand.’ The divisive, racially charged, aggressive behaviors displayed by Councilman Quentin Jackson and Councilman Frank Norman rip down everything that this community stands for and purposely create discord. If this community is to prosper, it requires elected officials who will be role models for our children and lead in a civil manner, even in the face of disagreement.”
Group Challenges Petition Drive
A new group was formed to challenge a petition drive that sought to change Councilmen Frank Norman and Quentin Jackson’s conduct and asks for their resignations if civility doesn’t return during Hertford Town Council meetings.
Uptown Making A Difference (U-MAD) was formed recently to counter Friends of Hertford whose door-to-door petition drive has gathered hundreds of signatures from residents seeking an end to council meetings they contend have been “an embarrassing mockery to our community” because of Jackson and Norman’s “combative, disrespectful and unproductive behavior.” U-MAD rejects the idea of Norman and Councilman Jackson resigning.
“The councilmen were elected through the democratic process,” said Lawrence Jackson in a letter to the editor submitted Monday night during another marathon length council meeting. “If they are to be removed, it should also be through the democratic election process. We want to make this perfectly clear that the petition being circulated does not reflect the opinion of all Hertford citizens. What arrogance of certain citizens to suggest that all citizens must have the same opinion.”
Editor Leaves Legacy of Compassion
Longtime former Perquimans Weekly Editor Peter died Saturday, July 25, while undergoing care at Vidant Hospital in Greenville. Williams celebrated a birthday recently and he was in early to mid 60s. During Williams’ career in journalism, he won many North Carolina Press Association awards and worked as an editor at many newspapers large and small across the Tarheel state.
Williams had a formidable resume that included time spent as the editor of daily newspapers including the Richmond County Journal, Washington Daily News, New Bern Sun Journal, Mount Airy News and Gaston Gazette and the Clarksdale Press Register in Clarksdale, Mississippi.
A bookend to Williams’ life, he worked for the Daily Advance and served nearly 10 years as editor of the Perquimans Weekly.
August
Hurricane Isaias Invasion Leaves Thousands in Dark
Hurricane Isaias left a path of destruction Aug. 4 as it invaded eastern North Carolina. Rain gauge in downtown Edenton showed 2.31 inches of precipitation as waves and strong winds in excess of 40 mph pounded the bulkheads bordering the bay by Water Street in Edenton.
Two people were killed and several were taken to the hospital after a tornado touched down around 2:30 a.m. and destroyed at least 10 homes within the Cedar Landing neighborhood south of Windsor in Bertie County, according to Bertie County Emergency Management Director Mitch Cooper.
A tornado warning was issued around 2 a.m. but ended around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in Chowan and Perquimans counties. No reports of injuries in either county. Early Tuesday, Dominion Power reported 1,625 customers in Chowan County and 588 customers in Perquimans County without power.
Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation reported 4,000 members without power. The majority of the outages were in Chowan and Perquimans counties. By Tuesday afternoon, Albemarle EMC restored power to 1,678 members. Though power outages were reported near and far, line crews had restored electricity by mid to late afternoon.
Pirates Awarded Diplomas
Congrats to the Perquimans County High School Class of 2020! Aug. 1, Pirates gathered at the Nixon Athletic Complex on the Charles H. Ward football field. Masks were worn and people practiced social distancing as a COVID-19 precaution.
Class valedictorian Claribel Ordaz-Rios’ speech offered this advice to her peers.
“Always try to be the best that you can be,” she said, “because no matter what, your character and your efforts should be what defines who you are and you should never allow anyone to define you by statistical means. At the end of the day, you must find it within yourself to believe that: age does not define wisdom, grades do not define intelligence, and money does not define wealth.”
Class salutatorian Allison Copeland’s speech offered thanks.
“I think I speak for the entire Class when I say that none of this would have been possible without family, friends, teachers and the amazing Perquimans County School district staff, thank you all so much for your love and support over the years,” she said.
Stallings, Former School Leader, Joins God’s Faculty
Former Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Dwayne Stallings died Aug. 9 after a long illness at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
S t a l l i n g s , 63, of Hertford had over 30 years invested in public education in North Carolina and 21 of those years he served as an administrator in Perquimans County.
“One of my favorite sayings is ‘Your walk talks and your talk talks but your walk talks louder than your talk talks,’” Superintendent Tanya Turner said. “This is so very true of Dr. Stallings. He was a genuine person and it showed through everything he did. He was well respected by all because of his strong character and compassionate heart.”
State BOE Delays Charter School Opening
The State Board of Education approved on Aug. 14 a one-year delay in opening the Elaine Riddick Charter School in Hertford. The state board said it delayed the school’s planned Aug. 17 opening because the school’s building was not ready, enrollment requirements had not been met, and there are unresolved matters regarding insurance.
The board received a letter Friday from the Elaine Riddick Charter School Board of Directors requesting a oneyear delay. Despite the rain on Saturday, the charter school’s principal, Mary Felton, went door-to-door in Hertford, reassuring parents that the board had to request the delay because of complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On behalf of the board and school, we apologize and sincerely thank you for your support of the school,” said Tony Riddick, a member of the school’s board of directors.
Rally Calls for Change in Education
A peaceful rally was held Aug. 25 to call attention to how there is no Black principal in Perquimans County’s four schools as well as the low performance rates by Black students taught within those schools.
Organized by the local chapter of the NAACP, nearly 100 people marched from the Civil War monument by King Street Park to the county’s Board of Education office on Edenton Road. ‘We’ve come out here to make noise!” one protester shouted.
During local businessman Tony Riddick’s speech, he asserted that subject proficiency, particularly among Black students, is very low and that by hiring a Black principal, maybe other similar role models, would inspire student achievement – evidence that is supported by studies.
Protesters carried signs that spoke to the necessity of educating students to be proficient in all subjects, but how some of them fall behind year after year. Signs that said, “Math, I can’t breathe” or “Science, I can’t breathe” – a phrase that hearkens back to George Floyd’s slow death.
Head Start Teachers Rally Against EIC
Area Head Start teachers protested Friday and Aug. 31 what they called unfair and unannounced cuts to pay and benefits. However, Economic Improvement Council Executive Director Landon Mason said in a statement the agency did not cut teachers’ pay.
“As documented, EIC did not cut the salaries of 35 Head Start Program teachers as indicated by a recent social media post,” he said. “Four Head Start Program employees did share concerns about salary inaccuracies and the program’s executive director. Upon further review by agency staff, a system’s error was realized, and the issue was resolved immediately by the executive director on Aug. 29. We must emphasize, EIC is committed to addressing and resolving matters impacting its workforce, as professionally and swiftly as possible.”
About 35 Head Start staff protested Friday in the parking lot outside the main office of the Edenton-based Economic Improvement Council, which operates Head Start centers in the area. A few carried signs.
When teachers were asked if their pay had not been changed to reflect their salary before the cuts, a group of at least 8-10 people raised their hands – one person even showed bank information indicating nothing had been changed.
“It has not been fixed,” one teacher said. “I just looked at about 5 minutes ago and there still is a large deduction that has not been fixed … We are behind on bills because we expected that one thing and we got something else.”
Makiia Slade’s Family Says God Will Prevail
State Senator Bob Steinburg (R-Chowan) held a press conference Sept. 8 to announce a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Makiia Slade’s killer. Later, the reward would increase to more than $15,000 thanks to Gov. Roy Cooper’s assistance.
On July 24, Slade, a 9-yearold girl, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting near West Queen Street outside Edenton while sitting in the car with her mother who was also shot. Steinburg said a group of people wanted to know what they could do to bring the killer to justice.
After consulting with Chowan County Sheriff Edward Basnight, their plan was to offer a reward so as to entice someone to come forward with information that could solve the case, bring closure to the family. Steinburg said the donors to the reward fund wish to remain anonymous.
“By offering a significant reward, we feel as if someone is going to come forward and give us the information that will be required for an arrest and then convict the individual who committed this atrocious crime,” Steinburg said.
A local businessman and key organizer of the reward effort, Riddick quoted Scripture from the Book of Ezekiel about how God will hold the watchmen responsible; blood will be on their hands.
“Somebody saw this. God is going to deal with the perpetrator, but somebody saw this,” he said. “There’s no way that this could happen and no one else didn’t see what happened. This is beyond your bullets, your guns. God has already made it known that He will hold the watchmen accountable. So in order for you to ease your own punishment, your own burden, your own load, then somebody needs to come forward. Somebody needs to speak to this – a 9-year-old child should not have to suffer this way.”
Trio of Shootings, One Fatal, Examined
Local and state law enforcement officials investigated a trio of September shootings between Sept. 13-14 in Perquimans County, one that claimed the life of a Hertford man, two others that sent two men to area hospitals. See related story page A2.
Mayor Earnell Brown imposed a week-long curfew to ensure the safety of citizens that started Sept. 15 and ended Sept. 24.
In lieu of the violence that had affected the community, a Prayer Walk for Hertford was held to pray. Around 100 people, give or take, participated in the prayer walk that started at Hertford Baptist Church, circled a few familiar blocks around downtown before returning to the historic church.
A few notables in the crowd included Hertford Town Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch and his family, educator J.P. Burkett, pastors Gene Tyson and Dario Ruvarac, Superintendent Tanya Turner, town council watcher Sara Winslow and Police Chief Dennis Brown.
Mystery Disease Kills Horses
Many horses died while several others were/maybe still are being treated by veterinarians following an outbreak of a mysterious disease at a Perquimans County stable.
Carla Bundy, owner of New Hope Stables, said a Virginia-based veterinarian tested the animals for coronavirus, cryptosporidiosis, clostridium and salmonella, and none of the horses tested positive for the diseases. In addition, preliminary tests on the horses’ food have come back negative.
“The events of the past 10 days have been devastating to not only myself but to the entire barn family,” Bundy said, referring to the horses that have gotten sick and died. Eight horses that remain at the stable are also suffering from the mysterious illness and are considered in critical condition, Bundy said. Six of those horses have required an intravenous drip.
October
Moore and Hurdle to Lead Foundation
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc. (PCSF, Inc.) recently elected its President and Vice President for 2020-2021. Congratulations goes to Antoine Moore as president and Dina Hurdle as vice
President Moore is a 2003 graduate of Perquimans High School and 2007 graduate of NC State University where he earned a degree in Agricultural Communications and Agricultural Business Management.
“Mr. Moore has been active on the Board, providing leadership as President and serving on the scholarship selection committee for a number of years,” Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter said.
Hurdle is a 1974 graduate of Perquimans High School. She continued her education at College of the Albemarle and earned a Business Administration Degree in 1976. “Dina has been on the Foundation Board for six years and is active, visible and well-known and respected throughout our community. She has been an asset as a Board Member throughout her tenure, volunteering annually at the golf tournament and on the scholarship sel
Hertford FD Awarded $26K Grant
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey paid a visit to area fire stations to listen to firefighters’ concerns and discuss the need to improve volunteer recruitment and retention.
During that visit, Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, presented a ceremonial grant check for $26,550 to the Hertford Fire Department. The grants are part of $8.5 million given to more than 500 volunteer fire departments statewide. HFD will use the grant to purchase eight sets of firefighting gear, a thermal imaging camera, a hose reel, traffic cones and flashlights.
“Yes, the equipment will come in handy and save lives,” Assistant Fire Chief Robbie Reed said. “The PPE protects our firefighters safety as well as the traffic cones. The thermal imaging camera is used to search in reduced visibility for victims in fires and also hidden fires. The booster reel hose is a quicker deployed hose line that can be used on smaller fires. All this was made possible by the grant as in the flashlights, everyone now has there own flashlight attached to their gear.”
November
Company to Add 28 Jobs
A Chesapeake, Virginia-based company plans to add 28 jobs as part of a $500,000 project to expand its existing plant in Perquimans County. East Coast Steel Fabrication Inc. is investing $482,000 in its production facility in Hertford, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.
“This expansion shows North Carolina is a place where businesses want to build their future,” Cooper said. “Companies like East Coast Steel Fabrication continue to choose our state for expansion because we have the workforce and stability, even in a pandemic, to help keep their business growing.”
Founded in 2006, East Coast Steel performs steel fabrication for buildings, boats, barges and marine structures. Its current facility in Hertford opened in 2019 and employs six workers. welders, managers, clerical personnel, among other positions.
The average pay of those jobs will be about $45,000. Companywide, East Coast Steel averages $6 million in revenue annually and has a customer base that includes construction firms, dredging companies, state transportation departments and the U.S. military.
Election Day 2020
An historic turnout of voters on Election Day sealed the deal for the re-election bids of NC Senator Bob Steinburg and NC Representative Ed Goodwin.
Steinburg, R-Chowan, defeated Democratic challenger Tess Judge – a senate race that is probably the most expensive in state history. Steinburg captured 57,913 votes or 55.28 percent to Judge’s 43,293 votes or 44.72 percent in a race that saw him outspent by millions of dollars.
Steinburg carried eight of the district’s 11 counties — Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Perquimans, Hyde and Tyrell and Judge’s home county of Dare. In Perquimans, he received 4,855 votes/66% to her 2,546 votes/34% margin.
Goodwin, R-Chowan, defeated Democratic challenger Emily Bunch Nicholson with 20,598 votes/55% to her 17,160 votes/45% margin. In Perquimans County, Goodwin captured 4,883 votes/65% to Bunch’s 2,518 votes/35% margin.
Local civic activists like Connie Brothers did their best to get people to the polls to cast their votes. An advocate for Perquimans County, Brothers along with Spirit and Truth United Methodist Church in conjunction with Democracy NC will provide 100 free lunches to voters at the Perquimans Board of Elections’ parking lot.
“Get up, get out and go vote!” Brothers said. “It’s our responsibility as a citizen to vote. We have the opportunity to choose leaders of this country who would lead and represent the people to the best of the abilities.”
According to Holly Hunter, Perquimans Board of Election director, 77% of the county’s 9,763 registered voters – 7,506 people – cast their ballots.
Trump captured 4,894 votes (65 percent) to Democrat Joe Biden’s 2,484 votes (33 percent) with third-party candidates claiming about one percent of the votes in Perquimans County.
December
Piedmont Repairs Gas Leak
Piedmont Natural Gas finished repairing the ruptured gas line on Dec. 8, according to Perquimans County Emergency Services. Gas line was damaged Dec. 8 by a state Department of Transportation bridge construction crew during the erection of a new bridge on Wynne Fork Road. Dec. 9, crews successfully installed the newly built bypass line. Crews connected the new line to the existing natural gas transmission infrastructure and tested the system.
Inclement weather did not delay construction as expected, and PNG was able to complete the work a full 24 hours ahead of schedule, according to Julie M. Solesbee, Public Information Office for Perquimans County Emergency Services.
During the repair work, customers in northeastern North Carolina continued to receive reliable natural gas service to heat homes and fuel businesses.
Residents living near where work to repair the natural gas line had to endure a “rotten egg” smell.
Mayor Calls for Action Against Councilman
Mayor Earnell Brown urged Hertford town councilors mid December to take action against Councilman Quentin Jackson, claiming his conduct, some of which has resulted in criminal charges, is reflecting negatively on the town.
Brown called for council to either censure Jackson, seek to remove him from office, or seek state legislation authorizing the town to hold a recall election. Citing general statutes, Brown said any council actions or discussion about Jackson had to be done in open session.
Jackson made a spirited defense and later posted to Facebook, “Stay Tuned” so this matter is surely to have a sequel in January.
Lastly, the Perquimans Weekly joined the 21st century with the launch of the newspaper’s website Dec. 24 – PerquimansWeekly.com
The goal is to make the Perquimans Weekly more of a daily online newspaper with a weekly print edition. The website is divided into news, opinion, features, multimedia and sports. Those categories are broken up into sub-categories, like school news, opinion columnists, etc., so all of the similar articles are under one umbrella.