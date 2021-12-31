Municipal voting and competition for several mayor seats headlined much of the news in Martin County during the third quarter.
These stories made headlines between October and December of this year.
Oct. 7 – With the current increase of COVID-19 cases, the town of Williamston commissioners agreed to cancel the town’s Christmas parade for the second year in a row, and keep the town hall lobby closed through the first of the year;
Oct. 7 – T-Mobile gives a $20,000 grant to the town of Robersonville. Robersonville was selected as one of the 25 communities nationwide to receive the grant;
Oct. 14 – Flagstone Foods has invested $20,000 in the future of students at South Creek Middle School. The funds will be used to offer the Project Lead the Way curriculum;
Oct. 14 – One-Stop Voting began this morning for municipal contests in Bear Grass, Everetts, Hamilton, Jamesville and Oak City;
Oct. 14 – The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years;
Oct. 21 – Riverside High School Athletic Director Phil Woodard was recognized for going ‘above and beyond.’ He was recognized with the Charlie Adams Award by the N.C. High School Athletic Association;
Oct. 21 – The Friends of the Old Martin County Courthouse are pleased to let the community know the Quilt Block which is part of the Quilt Trails of the Tar and Roanoke Rivers has recently been re-installed;
Oct. 21 – Martin County lost six more lives to COCID-19 in the past week, despite the active case count dramatically decreasing to below 250 cases for the first time in weeks;
Oct. 28 – The fate of Martin General Hospital is still unclear. Martin County Government and its legal representation have been meeting with Quorum and Affinity Health about the lease of Martin General Hospital;
Oct. 28 – On Saturday, over 3,500 people flocked to the Martin County town of Bear Grass to celebrate its eighth annual Chicken Mull Festival;
Oct. 28 – Martin County has reached below 100 active COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks, despite three more COVID-19 related deaths in the county,
Nov. 4 – A 79-year-old man was arrested and charged with an open count of murder after a domestic dispute;
Nov. 4 – In a first, the town of Oak City sponsored a Trunk-or-Treat event to help continue to knit the pandemic-shattered community back together;
Nov. 4 – Stephanie Hardison will be presented with the 2021 North Carolina Science Teachers Association District 1 Outstanding Elementary School Science Teacher Award at the annual 52nd NCSTA Awards ceremony;
Nov. 10 – The voters in Martin County will find themselves in a new voting district after new maps were required to be redrawn after the 2020 Census;
Nov. 10 – National collection week for Operation Christmas Child collects shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for children across the world to demonstrate God’s love;
Nov. 18 – Parents, students and staff voice their concerns to the Martin County School Board regarding the school district’s uniform policy;
Nov. 18 – Martin County honored it Veterans at the Veterans Memorial with a special ceremony; Command Master Chief Petty Officer Kirk Crawley was the keynote speaker;
Nov. 18 – Martin County Schools teachers, staff and students will continue wearing masks at school – at least until the next board meeting in December;
Nov. 25 – After a year-and-a-half of waiting the Martin County Players will soon perform The Sound of Music in the auditorium at Riverside High School;
Nov. 25 – The owner of a Greenville base electronics recycling company has pleaded guilty to the unlawful storage of hazardous waste that released lead at a Robersonville storage site;
Dec. 2 – Multiple agencies came together the Saturday before Thanksgiving to give out warm meals to people in Robersonville and surrounding communities. The organizations served 786 meals;
Dec. 2 – Two local blood drives are slated this week to help overcome the nation’s emergency blood shortage;
Dec. 9 – Riverside High School Senior Briley Bickerstaff has been named a recipient of the Heisman High School Scholarship in 2021;
Dec. 9 – Williamston Mayor Joyce Whitchard-Brown, delivered 130 Thanksgiving boxes to Williamston citizens. This is the fourth year she has delivered the boxes;
Dec. 9 – Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said his office has received word of a telephone scam circulating throughout the county;
Dec. 16 – Martin County Schools finalized the completion of a dream five years in the making with the ribbon cutting on the new Martin County Schools Innovation Campus;
Dec. 16 – Former town of Williamston Commissioner and local business owner Al R. Chesson received the Order of the Leaf Pine award for his 33 years of service to Williamston;
Dec. 23 – The Robersonville Dream Makers held a pre-Christmas dinner to families and distributed 117 bicycles to the children in Robersonville as a way to give back to the community;
Dec. 23 – Teacher assistants voice their concerns at the December meeting of the Martin County School Board. The concerns were over changes to the teacher assistant pay over the last 15 years;
Dec. 23 – COVID-19 active cases remain low with only 21 active cases just days before Christmas.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.