MyPlate is a nutrition guide, published by the USDA, that encourages eating meals that incorporate the five foods groups: fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy. Eating a variety of foods from the different groups will help you grow, give you energy, and help prevent you from getting sick. The amount of each food group you need depends on your age, sex, and level of physical activity. For more information on MyPlate, visit: www.choosemyplate.gov.
Fruits: Any fruit or 100% fruit juice falls into the Fruit Group. The fruits you choose can be fresh, canned, frozen, or dried.
Vegetables: Any vegetable or 100% vegetable juice counts as the Vegetable Group. Vegetables can be raw, cooked, fresh, frozen, canned, dried, or dehydrated. Vegetables are typically organized into 5 subgroups: dark-green vegetables, starchy vegetables, red and orange vegetables, beans and peas, and other vegetables.
Grains: Any food items made from wheat, rice, oats, cornmeal, barley and cereal grains are in the Grain Group. Items like bread, pasta, cereal, grits, popcorn, rice, and oatmeal all fall within this food group.
Protein: Foods made from meat, poultry, seafood, beans, eggs, soy products, nuts and seeds are all considered part of the Protein Group.
Dairy: Fluid milk products and many foods made from milk that hold their calcium content (like yogurt and cheese) are part of the Dairy Group.
Now that we’ve learned a little about each of the five food groups, let’s make a sundae that contains 4/5 of the food groups. Recipe from: NCSU 4-H Cooking Up Confidence Cookbook
Nearly a Five-Group Sundae
Ingredients:
- 1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
- 2 tablespoons of nuts or seeds (cashews, peanuts, almonds, pecans)
- ¼ cup fresh or frozen fruit of choice (bananas, strawberries, blueberries)
- Small handful of crushed graham crackers
Directions:
Assemble the sundae in layers, using the ingredients of choice (from above)
Reflection:
- What food group does the yogurt fall under?
- What food group do the nuts and seeds fall under?
- What food group do the berries fall under?
- What food group do the graham crackers fall under?
- Which food group is missing from this recipe? How could you incorporate that food group into this recipe?