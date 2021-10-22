4-H connects youth to important careers and strengthens their entrepreneurship skills.
Entrepreneurship programs aim to increase the number of youth returning to rural communities in business and professions, and to increase the number of youth who are entrepreneurs.
Young people like the idea of owning their businesses – with the feelings of hope, independence and, of course, being in charge, that often go along with business ownership. The problem is, they often don’t know what it takes to become an entrepreneur.
A national 4-H curriculum called Be the “E” Entrepreneurship is an exciting way for young people in grades seventh through twelfth to learn if they have what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur.
The curriculum includes three levels of entrepreneurial activities:
Love It! – Introduces young people to the world of entrepreneurship. Teens discover what entrepreneurship is, who has done it, how some famous products got started, how to find and make their business opportunities, and the rewards that are possible from owning a business.
Plan It! – This is a series of planning experiences that helps participants identify and develop the skills they need to function successfully as entrepreneurs. They learn about types of businesses, products and pricing, marketing, partnerships, agreements and contracts. They also learn about opportunity costs, how to connect their other skills and interests to money-making opportunities, the crucial importance of timing for an entrepreneurial enterprise and how to write a business plan.
Do It! – Takes participants through the process of researching and creating a business plan. They learn to conduct market surveys, create budget forecasts, plan exit strategies, develop business ethics, project, and control cash flow and learn how to satisfy customers while developing, presenting and implementing the business plan.
Adults don’t have to be entrepreneurs to work through the activities with young people. The adult role is that of a “project helper,” which means taking a back seat while the participants explore the activities and learn from the experiences.
Young people also benefit from having a “home helper:” a parent, older sibling, relative, neighbor or someone who is simply interested in entrepreneurship and interacts with them throughout the project. Again, no special skills are needed, just a strong desire to help young people have a positive learning experience
Be the “E” Entrepreneurship Activity Guide and Helper Guide is available for purchase through the 4-H Mall. Be the “E” Entrepreneurship curriculum handout is a promotional handout describes the content of the Be the “E” curriculum.
The Martin County 4-H Careers & Entrepreneurship are looking for a few good young men and women volunteers. If you are interested in more information about any of these 4-H opportunities, please contact Desmond Miller, 4-H Agent, at Desmond@ncat.