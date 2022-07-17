Fifteen Cloverbud (5-7 years old) 4-Hers participated in our Mini Jr. Chef’s Cooking Camp on June 28 – June 30. During the workshop, youth learned about the five food groups, painted aprons, constructed solar ovens to cook s’mores, practiced their measuring skills and planted basil, oregano and tomatoes.
Youth put their new skills to work by preparing apple nachos with caramel and chocolate sauce, walking tacos with all the toppings, street corn, popcorn, a pizza bar, s’mores, spaghetti, cornbread and banana pudding.
Babysitter’s Backpack
On July 6 – July 8, nine local youth participated in Babysitter’s Backpack, a workshop series that focuses on child development, age appropriate activities, safety, discipline and the business of babysitting.
On Wednesday of last week, participants learned about the basics of babysitting, child development stages, keeping children safe and the dangers of shaking a baby.
Each youth made a first aid kit to carry to babysitting jobs. They also practiced holding a baby the proper way and changing a diaper.
On Thursday, youth went through a CPR/First Aid training with local EMTs from Chowan County Emergency Medical Services. On Friday, youth learned about the importance of connecting with children and using positive praise and discipline.
To market their babysitting businesses, youth created business cards and practiced interview questions.
Gourmet Cookie Decorating
Sixteen local youth participated in our Gourmet Cookie Decorating workshop. This class was open to youth ages 8-13. The theme for this workshop was cheeseburgers.
Youth decorated cookies to resemble all of the ingredients needed to make a cheeseburger: two buns, beef patty, lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, and pickles. Some youth decorated french fries while others decorated onion rings as their side dish.
Thank you to Emma Boyce of Collections Gourmet Cookies for teaching this workshop.
For more information on Chowan County 4-H, contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.