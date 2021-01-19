HERTFORD — Seventy-five Hertford residents were able to return to their homes Monday evening roughly four hours after being evacuated because of a natural gas leak.
According to Perquimans Emergency Services, a two-inch gas line owned by Piedmont Natural Gas was ruptured shortly before noon while a utility crew was repairing a damaged power pole near the intersection of Edenton Road and Market streets.
Perquimans Emergency Services said it was advised of the incident at 2:08 p.m. and immediately sought the evacuation of residents living a half-mile downwind of the ruptured line. An emergency shelter for residents was set up at the Perquimans County Recreation Center.
Piedmont Natural Gas was able to repair the ruptured line by 6 p.m., allowing residents to return home, Perquimans Emergency Services said. As a precaution, residents were offered the option of having an escort home by members of the Hertford Fire Department.
Emergency officials advised residents that they may continue to smell mercaptan, an additive to natural gas to make leaks easier to find, for a while as repairs to the ruptured line are completed. The odor is not harmful, the agency said.
The power pole that utility crews were repairing prior to the gas line breach was broken after a tree being cut fell on a power line, emergency services said. The Hertford Fire Department responded to the fallen tree and the town’s Public Works Department was called to assess and repair the damaged pole, the agency said.