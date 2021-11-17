I have a few things I want to touch on this week so buckle up, we’re gonna go fast.
UNC football plays Wofford before ending the regular season at N.C. State. If the Tar Heels beat Wofford as expected, they will become bowl eligible.
Assuming he plays at all, don’t expect Howell to see the field much against the Bulldogs. If he’s healthy, I’m guessing the last time we see Sam Howell in a Carolina uniform will be against the Wolfpack. I doubt he plays in any potential bowl game.
Before folks spend the next few weeks judging these young men for putting their best interest ahead of their team’s, I dare you to find me someone who would choose differently. People you would consider risking millions of dollars to play one more football game with should care enough about you to understand why you wouldn’t. Some would argue they should hope you don’t.
Speaking of bowl games, congratulations to East Carolina, their head coach Mike Houston and Pirate Nation on becoming bowl eligible. ECU beat Memphis in overtime, their third straight win and sixth of the season. I don’t think they’re done yet.
There are a few folks who are done, or at least their jobs are. Justin Fuente is already out at Virginia Tech and the announcement that Miami has fired their athletic director means that Manny Diaz will likely be out of a job soon as well. It only makes sense that you allow the new AD to pick the new football coach. I wonder who’s next.
If things work out like I think they will, Jared Casey should live out the rest of his days as a Kansas football legend. He’s the freshman walk-on fullback who caught the game winning touchdown in overtime to beat Texas.
The story is remarkable not only because he’s a freshman walk-on, but it was also his first game of the season playing anything other than special teams after the starting fullback got injured. The story transitions from remarkable to legend because the game was at Texas.
Kansas had never won at Texas. The two schools have been playing football against each other since 1901 and the Jayhawks had never won in Austin. I’m thinking they won’t ever have to play there again.
Texas is leaving to join the SEC and while they are contractually obligated to stay in the Big 12 until 2025, it is also expected that they and Oklahoma will pay the financial penalty and leave as soon as 2023. That would mean that after the game in Kansas next season, the Jayhawks don’t have to play the Longhorns again until they want to.
If I’m the Kansas AD, I make sure our last football game in Austin was a victory and if I’m Jared Casey, I’m never buying a drink or meal in Kansas again.
