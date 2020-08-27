'A House in the Albemarle' Reveals Rich History

Want to know more about local history?
Then check out “A House in the Albemarle” which was co-authored and edited by Philip McMullan and John Ernst with major contributions by Raymond Winslow, Lyn Winslow, and Ken Reis as well as archaeologists Alain Outlaw and Steven Allen.
“Because extensive research and the work of seven writers was involved, the book took about three years. The first two chapter of the book explore local colonial history generally,” McMullan said. “Local history relevant to the first owner or the land, Joseph Scott, and the builder of the house, Abraham Sanders is also included.”
The Perquimans County Restoration Association is proud to unveil a detailed history of the 1730 Newbold-White House, the oldest brick home in North Carolina.
Situated on the serene banks of the Perquimans River in northeastern North Carolina, this beautiful home has been painstakingly restored and furnished and provides visitors with an authentic view of life in 18th century colonial America.
Book explores the history of this unique structure and its people, including its restoration, archeology and family genealogy, as well as tales of the re-creation and adventures of Periauger, a boat used by the original owners of the house.
The book will be for sale for $29.95 from Dee Ponte at mtponte@embarqmail.com and also at the web site “Pamlico and Albemarle Publishing”. It will be available at the Newbold White House Visitor’s Center Gift Shop, the Barker House bookstore in Edenton, and the Museum of the Albemarle gift shop in Elizabeth City.
COVID-19 has delayed printing until September. Printing is scheduled for early September 2020. To reserve your copy please contact Dee Ponte at mtponte@embarqmail.com.