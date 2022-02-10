WILLIAMSTON - Recognized for a job well done.
The town of Williamston Commissioners recognized the administration and staff of Martin-Tyrell-Washington Health District for their COVID-19 pandemic work.
A unanimous approved resolution was read to the audience by Williamston Fire-Rescue-EMS Fire Chief Michael Peaks.
The resolution stated:
“WHEREAS, Martin-Tyrell-Washington District Health is comprised of public health nurses, community health educators, environment health workers and others; and
“WHEREAS, the pandemic and disease caused by the spread of the novel COVID-19 has created significant disruption throughout our town and county; and
“WHEREAS, the spread of COVID-19 poses significant risks to everyone in the community; and
“WHEREAS, local public health officials who serve Martin-Tyrell-Washington District Health Department are working tirelessly to ensure COVID-19 is contained, traced, tracked and treated in a manner to limit the spread of this potentially deadly infection; and
“WHEREAS, our county’s healthcare workers are similarly working tirelessly to provide necessary health care to all, including those with COVID-19, even shortages of critical supplies; and
“WHEREAS, local public health officials and healthcare workers perform their work with the risk of exposing themselves and their families to COVID-19; and
“WHEREAS, local public health officials and our entire healthcare system are working to provide crucial data and support so that scientists and medical experts can work to develop treatments, cures and vaccines for COVID-19; and
“WHEREAS, local public health officials are the frontline personnel implementing North Carolina state orders, proclamations and directives, including difficult directives that may prevent family members from visiting their loved ones; and
“WHEREAS, the heroic efforts and sacrifices of our local public health officials and healthcare workers are deserving of acknowledgment and appreciation;
“THEREFORE, LET IT BE PROCLAIMED that the Mayor and Town of Williamston Board of Commissioners express great appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to our local public health officials and healthcare workers for their selfless sacrifices and efforts to combat and respond to the unprecedented challenges facing our communities as a result of COVID-19; and
“BE IT FURTHER PROCLAIMED that the Mayor and Town of Williamston Commissioners recognize the value and dedication of our local public health officials and healthcare workers to the viability, economy, safety, security and well-being of our community, both through their outstanding performance during this pandemic and through their general ongoing work to keep our residents healthy and our communities vibrant and thriving; and
“BE IT FURTHER PROCLAIMED that the Mayor and Town of Williamston Board of Commissioners wish to recognize Director Wes Gray specifically and Martin-Tyrell-Washington District Health Department’s Deputy Health Director Vickey Manning and Registered Nurse Holly Pierce for their exceptional efforts to assist the Town of Williamston, and for their patience and continued efforts to support and provide needed information to both the Town Board and staff, allowing us to support our staff and citizens consistently and accurately.”
This resolution was adopted this seventh day of February, 2022.
This resolution was signed by Williamston Mayor Joyce Whitchard-Brown and each of the commissioners.