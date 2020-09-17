An open letter to the Hertford Community:
I believe it is necessary to update our community on the recent violence impacting our town. Over the last 3 days, our community has suffered three violent acts which has resulted in death or injury. As a resident of Hertford and a father, your family’s safety is our upmost priority. We are working diligently to solve these shooting incidents but have received credible information that more violence may occur. Your police department is addressing this threat by using increased enforcement activities, partnering with other state and local departments to ensure our community stays as safe as possible.
I am asking as a father, for all our residents on King Street, Stokes Street, Dobbs Street, and Market Street to request your children and young adults to not congregate and to stay inside as much as possible. I am requesting anyone with information to come forward and help our investigators. This is not the time to keep secrets and protect violent individuals. Remember bullets have no names. Anyone who lives in the Town of Hertford, please report ANYTHING you believe to be suspicious. Every tip helps. If you know something…..say something!
Like many of you, I am worried about our community and our safety. But I also know that if we pull together, support each other, and address this head on we will cease the violence. Please help.