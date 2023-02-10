You will not believe all you can access with a free library card. Have you stopped by Tyrrell County Library lately?
When you think about libraries do you think of books and librarians shhhhing you? That was the library of long ago. There is so much more to your community hub.
Beyond books we have audiobooks, eBooks, magazines and newspapers. For entertainment, you can check out movies, TV shows, games and puzzles and even laptop computers.
In terms of business resources, we have meeting spaces, genealogy records, faxing, scanning, coping, laminating, tax forms, notary services and Wi-Fi. Community events include: story time, book clubs, computer classes, author visits, film club, Lego club, gaming and other special events.
Where can you go nowadays where it costs you not a thing? Your library is the answer.
Each Monday, we update our New York Times and Publishers Weekly Bestsellers list with what we have, what is on order, what our other three branches have that you can request and what we have in eAudio and eBooks from that list. Each week we showcase our new books and DVDs with yellow stickers so you can easily locate them.
How much does a newspaper subscription cost? It would be free with a library card. In the adult section, we carry an assortment of newspapers that come in daily and/or weekly at no cost to you. Choose one of our four comfortable chairs in the adult section and get caught up on the news. Just leave the paper for the next person wanting to do the same.
Don’t have a computer or Wi-Fi at home? We do and all you need to log in is your library card. Not quite sure how to utilize it? Our staff is here to help you. Nate even offers free one-on-one computer classes. Tell me where you can take a computer class at no cost.
Do you enjoy reading magazines but don’t want to pay for a subscription to one or the many you are interested in? We have an array of magazines to meet the diversity of our community (such as People Weekly, National Geographic, PC Gaming, Sports Illustrated and Our State) which can be checked out.
How much do you typically spend on entertainment and how much can you replace with library content? Have you seen our DVD collection of movies and TV shows? Every Tuesday there is a film club that meets from 5:30-7 p.m. Currently, it is Oscar season and the viewing of the nominees is posted at the checkout counter.
Have you ever added up the price of all the books you’ve rented from Amazon, Kindle, Scrib, Audible, SCRIBD and the like? Searching our catalog just got easier for eAudio and eBooks. You can also find the ones Pettigrew Regional Library has on our website and the new releases updated weekly at our checkout desk.
Overdrive/Libby is where you’ll find your library’s e-books, audiobooks, magazines and videos. You can find your library’s specific Overdrive page by going to the Overdrive homepage and clicking “Find a library,” or by simply searching for the name of the library plus the word “Overdrive.” It won’t cost you to read those bestsellers as they come out.
Have you been convinced a free library card can save you money by visiting this community hub to utilize the products and services?
To obtain a library card, visit us with your driver’s license or a piece of mail with your Tyrrell County address. We look forward to seeing you.