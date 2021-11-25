Leslie Beachboard
WILLIAMSTON – It is the time of year when a Martin County Christmas tradition returns.
The 2021 Friends of the Martin County Courthouse Ornament is now available for the holiday season. This year’s ornament pictures the Jesse Fuller Jones House, c. 1810.
The house is located in the Spring Green community of martin County, several miles south of Hamilton.
The Jesse Fuller Jones House was built around 1810 for its namesake, a local physician, Dr. Jones, who was originally from Edgecombe County.
Jones farmed more than 600-acre tract of land surrounding his premises in addition to his active medical practice and research interests.
The property has the distinction of housing the first hospital in Martin County.
Though now gone, several frame structures standing on the road near the front yard of the home once houses the doctor’s office, apothecary and sickroom.
After Jones’ death in 1830, the house was sold nearly a decade later by his son, Justin to Irvin Taylor.
Taylor then sold the house to his son, Jesse Taylor. The Taylor family continued to live in the house until 1909.
The family rented the house to others. The last occupants being the Slade White family, who lived in the house until 1976.
The property was then purchased by the present owner, Freddie M. Powell.
Powell has since dedicated himself to restoring the much intact Federal style edifice to its early 19th century charm and appearance.
Today, beautifully manicured gardens border the house, where once stood numerous outbuildings.
In the early 1990’s, the house was featured in the national home décor magazine, Veranda.
The Friends of the Old Martin County Courthouse is pleased to honor this 1980 National Register of Historic Places structure as inspiration for its 2021 annual history ornament.
The 2021 ornament and a select number of previous ornaments will be on sale at the Martin County Arts Council from noon until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday until Dec. 22.
The Friends will also be selling the ornaments, along with several other local vendors during the Christmas Holiday Tour from 2 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Old Martin County Courthouse, 213 East Main St. in Williamston. The event is sponsored by the Martin County Historical Society.
