A New Name, A New Identity

Throughout the Scriptures we find accounts of individuals’ names being changed. Sometimes these changes are made by God, sometimes these changes were made by some other person.
Today, I want to focus on an individual in Scripture who had a name change, and you might not realize that this individual’s name was ever changed. In Numbers 13:16 we see that Moses gave Hoshea the name Joshua, and I find Joshua’s name change fascinating.
The name Hoshea means “salvation,” the name Joshua means “YAHWEH is salvation.” In Jewish tradition it is believed that Moses is changing Joshua’s name with an implied meaning of “May God save you from the conspiracy of the scouts.”
It is believed that Moses knew that the spies who were set to spy out the Promised Land would return with an unfavorable report, so Moses wanted God’s protection on his protégé.
Why is this such a big deal?
Of the twelve spies sent to scout out the land only two came back with a favorable report—Caleb and Joshua. The other spies led a conspiracy against Moses and Aaron. They wanted to raise up a new leader who would take them back to the comforts of Egypt.
Joshua remained fervent in his devotion to God. Joshua knew that if God wanted Israel to have the land, that God would make the way for them to take the Land.
The 10 spies started saying things like, “We can’t attack those people; they are stronger.” “The land we explored devours those living in it. All the people we saw there are of great size, and we seemed like grasshoppers to them” (Numbers 13:31-33).
Why is this significant to us in 2020? Well, if you are a blood bought child of God, God has given you a new name, and not merely a new name, but in Christ Jesus, He has given you a new identity.
God has said in Isaiah 56:5, “I will give them an everlasting name that will endure forever.” When the world tells you to fear Covid 19, or whatever the newest and biggest fear happens to be, you say to the world, “I have a new identity—I have a name that will endure forever.” God has given me peace that passes all understanding (Philippians 4:7). This does not mean that I throw all caution to the wind, this means that I have assurance from God, and I choose to align my thinking with the mind of Christ.
So like Joshua, if you are a Christian, you have a new identity, and the worlds system does not have to impose its values on you. Joshua was not swayed by the voices of the ten doubters, and Joshua was promoted—eventually taking the reins from Moses, but that would not have happened if he had joined in the moaning of the ten spies. Remember, God did not promote the ten who conspired against Moses and Aaron.
In fact, God said to Moses in Numbers 14:2-23 that not one of the people who saw His glory and the signs He performed in Egypt and in the wilderness would ever see the land of promise.
Again, I am convinced God does not want us throwing all care to the wind in a serendipitous way, but He does desire that we live up to our new names and our new identity in Christ. Revelation 2:17 states that many will receive a new name in heaven.
I personally believe this means the true, born again believer will have a new name in heaven—like the old hymn “sings.” So, what does this say about you if you are in Christ Jesus? This says you do not need worry about the “giants in the land.” Before Christ, sure, you were doomed for death and destruction but in Christ you are destined for life eternal (1 John 2:25). Before Christ, you suffered sin sickness, but in Christ, you have experienced spiritual health and healing (1 Peter 2:24).
Before Christ, spiritual despair, degradation, and poverty gripped your life, but in Christ, you are destined to have spiritual life and have it more abundantly (John 10:10). Before Christ, we suffered spiritual lack, in Christ we’ve been made spiritually rich (2 Corinthians 8:9). Before Christ, we could not be accepted by holy God, but through Christ we are accepted (Ephesians 1:6).
This is merely a handful of things that are true about you, if you are in Christ. You have a new name and a new identity if you know Christ in the free pardon of sin. So, stop letting the world tell you who you are, and what giant you need to fear.
Instead, listen to God. Listen to The One who has brought you through and sustained you time and time again.
Today, may you purpose to stand up and say, like Joshua, God will bring me through, and make me stronger as I go through. Remember, Christ Jesus has made you more than a conqueror (Romans 8:37).