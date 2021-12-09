WILLIAMSTON – A new project will soon debut at the Historic Asa Biggs House during the annual Christmas Homes Tour.
Claudia “Clyde” Manning, a Martin County native, took a special interest several years ago with a renovation of the first floor hallways inside the Asa Biggs House in honor of her mother’s 90th birthday.
Manning’s most recent interest in the Asa Biggs House has focused on reviving its original 1830’s parlor with a goal for making the space a showcase for Martin County hospitality. More specifically, from a tourism point of view, known as “Martin County’s Living Room.”
“Research and curiosity about the life and times of Judge Asa Biggs have yielded a good amount of information that continued to give us plenty to talk about today. Mrs. Biggs, however, is much less known. What we can imagine, however, is that she enjoyed social activities with friends and family,” said Manning.
According to Manning, Biggs was a good hostess, and she had pursuits and interests that mirrored the society of the 1830’s.
“All of this leads us to the newly refurbished east living room of the historic Asa Biggs House located at 103 Church St. in Williamston,” she continued.
The room has been furnished to reflect the popular hobby of needle crafts during that era.
“We imagine an afternoon in which Mrs. Biggs has invited friends for tea and a time of working on sewing projects together. She may also secretly want everyone to see her newly painted room, showcasing a popular color of the day, a bright green apple,” Manning added.
Furnishings in the newly renovated room include, a c. 1840 authentic Thomas Day work table, a c. 1800 mahogany secretary bookcase, a c. 1860 sewing table that features burled graining, a c. 1830 mahogany drop leaf table with rope legs, a c. 1830 gilt over-mantle mirror and four English 18th Century hand-colored engravings.
The project, in memory of Josephine and D.G. Manning, has been undertaken by their daughters.
Mr. and Mrs. Manning were lifelong Martin County residents.
Mr. Manning built the D.G. Manning construction Company and Mrs. Manning worked with her husband at the business.
They were active in many aspects of the community, including the Asa Biggs House, where Mrs. Manning was a docent.
“In particular, she appreciated the architectural beauty and the history of the home,” said Manning.
The new attraction, “Martin County’s Living Room,” will be available for viewing during the Martin County Historical Society’s Christmas Tour from 2 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Historic Asa Biggs House.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/martincountynchistoriclsociety/posts.
