A blinking light instead of the familiar “ding-dong” of a doorbell will notify Neia Woolard when someone is at her front door.
And instead of the chirping-like sound of a baby bird, a flashing light will alert her when her smoke detector senses a possible fire.
Woolard, who is deaf, is the beneficiary of a new program of Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity, said the nonprofit’s vice president, Jane Elfring.
With help from a $12,000 grant from Lowe’s Home Improvement, Habitat volunteers are installing a specialized door bell and smoke alarm inside Woolard’s home, plus making several other home repairs and upgrades.
“Lowe’s is really helping us do this,” Elfring said.
Also helping is Sentara Healthcare, which donated $15,000 to the local Habitat organization, she said.
Woolard is the first resident to benefit from Habitat’s new program, which serves low-income homeowners over the age of 60 who otherwise couldn’t afford the cost of needed repairs, Elfring said. The goal is to make homes more safe and livable for the owner, she said.
Installing the new door bell and smoke alarm are just a fraction of the work Habitat is performing at Woolard’s home on Evergreen Drive. On Wednesday, volunteers installed a new front storm door and a new mailbox, and in the back of the house, an electrician from B&M Contractors installed a new utility meter box.
Other work will include replacing the traditional round doorknobs on Woolard’s interior doors with lever-like door handles. Those are much easier for seniors to open, Elfring explained. Minor carpentry repairs will be made to the railings of Woolard’s front steps, and new railings will be added to the steps at her backdoor.
Elfing said Habitat needs a carpenter and a plumber who can replace the sub-floor in Woolard’s bathroom and install a new toilet. The existing toilet has a slow leak and is destroying the surrounding wooden foundation, Elfring said.
Other bathroom renovations will include removing the bathtub and replacing it with a walk-in shower.
One of the volunteers on hand Wednesday was Dory Davis, who is retired and lives a couple of houses down from Woolard. Davis said she and her husband enjoy helping Woolard by assisting her around her house, driving her to appointments, running errands for her and other tasks that come up.
Davis said Woolard is doing well and is quite independent when home by herself.
“She’s something,” Davis said, smiling. “She really is.”
Habitat announced the new program on Monday in a news release.
“Over 17% of the population in Elizabeth City is over 65 and many of those residents live in poverty,” Elfring said. “They don’t have the money that is necessary to complete repairs and often small repairs become big ones as a result.”
Homeowners who qualify for the program must put up $500 of their own money toward the total cost of all the work, she said. They’re also asked to spend some hours assisting Habitat for Humanity, such as by volunteering.
To ensure it can spread the grant across more projects, Habitat plans to limit the cost of repairs at each home to $5,000.
For more information on how to volunteer or to assist Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity, call 252-384-0115.