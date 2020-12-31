Editor’s note: Today, The Daily Advance concludes its lookback at the year’s top local stories with stories about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before 2020, very few people outside of public health circles had likely heard the word “coronavirus,” much less knew what one was. By year’s end, very few people anywhere in the world could make that claim.
The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that was first reported in Wuhan, China in December 2019 has now spread around the globe, infecting more than 82.1 million people and causing the deaths of 1.79 million from a respiratory illness known as COVID-19.
Many, but by no means all, of those who’ve died have been older adults and those whose severe underlying medical conditions — like heart or lung disease or diabetes — make them more susceptible to suffering complications should they contract the airborne virus.
In the U.S., coronavirus infections had reached 19.4 million by year’s end while deaths from COVID had surpassed 332,000. In North Carolina, the toll was just as stark: more than 524,000 infections and more than 6,500 COVID-related deaths.
Closer to home, 6,768 cases of COVID-19 had been reported across the eight-county health district serviced by Albemarle Regional Health Services, including more than 1,700 in Pasquotank County. One-hundred seventy-four deaths had been reported in the region, 43 of them in Pasquotank. More than 5,328 people in the region who’ve contracted the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, meanwhile, have recovered from it.
When public discussion of COVID-19 first began in the Albemarle in mid-February, only 15 cases of the disease had been reported in the U.S., none of them in North Carolina.
Dr. Donald Bowling, chief medical affairs officer at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, told The Daily Advance at the time that, while the hospital had had patients test positive for four types of coronavirus, none had SARS-CoV-2, the strain that causes COVID-19.
However, the hospital had already started preparing for SARS-CoV-2’s potential arrival, he said, by screening new patients arriving for treatment. Patients were asked if they had been in close contact within the past 14 days with someone who had contracted the virus and whether they had done any traveling out of the country.
Later on in February, officials with Albemarle Regional Health Services cautioned that while SARS-CoV-2 posed little immediate risk to the region, that could change in an instant with just one area patient testing positive for the virus.
Nancy Nash, director of clinical services for ARHS, said the agency was already gearing up for the possibility of SARS-CoV-2 infections. “We know that at any point we could have a case locally, or we could have a case in Virginia, and it would be a close proximity to us,” she said.
She said ARHS was working closely with health officials in both North Carolina and Virginia to ensure they were prepared should residents start reporting coronavirus-like symptoms like shortness of breath. ARHS also set up guidelines for screening patients who called or showed up at a doctor’s office complaining of those symptoms.Both the hospital and ARHS stepped up their preparation efforts in early March, after the first COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina, U.S. cases had topped 1,000, and the World Health Organization declared the disease a global pandemic.
ARHS officials said testing was available to determine if someone had contracted the virus but was being limited to those meeting specific criteria. The person had to have traveled to an area where COVID outbreaks had been reported; have a fever; or have difficulty breathing or be experiencing other respiratory problems. Sentara Albemarle, meanwhile, began restricting visitation, limiting patients to two visitors each and asking persons who were sick or had traveled internationally not to visit the hospital. The hospital would later suspend all visitation.To protect against infection, health officials also started giving residents what’s now become a frequent admonition: to frequently wash their hands; to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth; to stay home when they were sick; to cover their cough or sneeze with a tissue; and to clean and disinfect areas where the air droplets transmitting the disease can easily land.
With COVID infections starting to rise in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for the state in early March. Local city and county governments in the region soon followed with declarations of their own. And because Cooper had issued an executive order prohibiting large gatherings, local governments also started shuttering libraries and senior centers. To prevent the spread of COVID, both Currituck and Dare counties also closed access to non-residents and visitors on March 17.
A day later, ARHS reported the first lab-confirmed COVID-19 case in the region. The Pasquotank County resident apparently was the spouse of a school employee in the Edenton-Chowan Schools. ARHS said the person had recently traveled but declined, as it would for all subsequent cases, to provide other identifying information.
On April 1, ARHS reported the first COVID-related death in the region: a 65-year-old Bertie County resident. At the time, the death was only the 14th related to the virus in North Carolina.
The first COVID-related death in Pasquotank would be reported 19 days later.
Mid-April also saw the reporting of the first outbreaks of COVID at so-called “congregate” living facilities. Outbreaks — defined by state health officials as two or more cases of the virus — were reported at two prisons— Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Pasquotank and Rivers Correctional Institution in Hertford County.
ARHS Director Battle Betts said the region could expect to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, especially as more testing became available and as more cases were identified at facilities like prisons and nursing homes through “contract tracing” — measures to determine who has had contact with an infected patient.
On May 3, ARHS reported the first COVID outbreak at a nursing home. Two cases — one involving a staff member and the other a resident — were reported at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Less than a week later, the number of reported cases at the nursing home rose to 46 and ARHS said two residents had died of complications from COVID.
A total of 71 cases of COVID and 14 resident deaths would be reported at the nursing home before the outbreak was declared resolved July 1. An outbreak is resolved, according to state health officials, when there is no more transmission of the virus.
More outbreaks — and resolution of outbreaks — would be reported at nursing homes, assisted living centers and prisons in the region over the ensuring months, including two additional outbreaks reported at ECHR.
Just before Christmas, ARHS was reporting 12 outbreaks at congregate living facilities in the region involving 585 COVID cases. Of that number, 386 were residents or inmates and 199 were staff members. An ARHS spokeswoman said infections at long-term care facilities like nursing homes and assisted living centers made up 14% of total COVID cases in the eight-county region but 55.81% of virus-related deaths.
COVID cases surged during the summer, as total cases surpassed 1,000 in the eight-county region on July 29 and then rose above 2,000 only a month later. Cases grew by another 1,000 in September surpassing 3,000 by Sept. 29. The number of deaths from COVID, meanwhile, surpassed 100 in mid-October.
In November, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services unveiled a new tool for determining the level of “community spread” of COVID. NC DHHS said both Perquimans and Bertie counties were seeing “critical” community spread, the highest level. A month later, the number of area counties seeing that level of spread had grown to five, and just weeks later the number had grown to seven.
With total cases now approaching 7,000 and the number of active cases above 1,200, an ARHS spokeswoman said the region was seeing its highest number of active cases thus far. ARHS attributed the increase to impacts from the Christmas holiday season.
Hope for stopping the virus’ march arrived several weeks before Christmas, however, when ARHS and Sentara Albemarle began administering the first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to front-line health care workers. The vaccine is designed to prevent those who receive it from getting sick if they contract COVID.
As of Wednesday, more than 63,500 doses of vaccine had been administered statewide. In ARHS’ eight-county region, more than 200 doses had been administered. Nearly half those doses had been administered in Chowan and Hertford counties.