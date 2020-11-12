A Peacemakers Look At The Birthing of America

As a Peacemaker, who took an oath of office to uphold the laws of our land, my thoughts go to the Christian heritage that made us the greatest country in the world in only 350 years. The history of this trek through history has always amazed me as it spoke for itself.
The arrival of Christopher Columbus in 1492 started the European colonization of the Americas. He was a devout Roman Catholic who felt that his name Christopher (which means Christ-Bearer) was evidence of his destiny. Christopher thought that he found assurance in the scripture to sail the globe with a Christian message. Psalm 107: 23-24 “Those that go down to the sea in ships, which do business on the great waters, they see the works of the Lord and his wonders in the deep.”
Describing his motive, Columbus stated, “With a hand that could be felt, the Lord opened my mind to the fact that it would be possible, and He opened my will to the desire to accomplish that project. The Lord proposed that there should be something miraculous in this matter of the voyage to the Indies. Discovered instead was America. The first successful English settlement was established in Jamestown, Virginia, in 1607.
These early colonists lived hard and demanding lives. They endured attacks by native Americans and suffered from numerous sicknesses and diseases. They had to pray and look to the Holy Scriptures and the Lord for survival. Their faith sustained them. The influence of Christianity grew in America. As a Christian nation, God’s destiny for America was becoming more apparent and witnessed by native Americans.
Pocahontas, thought to be the earliest native American convert to Christianity, was Chief Powhatan’s daughter. She was baptized in Jamestown in 1613 or 1614 and given the name of Rebecca in the Anglican church. Her baptism then marriage to John Rolfe helped to establish peaceful relations between the colonists and Native Americans.
As time passed, deterioration with Great Britain grew. As late as 1761, Congregational ministers in Connecticut pledged absolute fidelity and submission to the tyrant, King George III of England. By the mid-1760s, after England had begun taxing the colonies, many of these same clergies were denouncing King George and justifying non-submission.
Throughout the Revolutionary War, the pulpit played a massive role in encouraging dissent against King George and Great Britain. The political activism earned these black-robed clergy the name “the black regiment.” The clerics of that period were bold men of faith, serving God, and they realized that as shepherds of their flocks, they had to step up, lead, and get politically involved in defeating their enemy. More than one hundred ministers served through this war, and the influence of Christianity became more robust and more influential.
During July 1775, tensions with England grew. The Continental Congress called for a day of prayer and fasting. Most ministers were involved in preaching and supporting dissent from Great Britain.
At the bottom of the original Declaration of Independence, the Continental Congress ordered the first copies of the Declaration to be sent to parish ministers, who were required to read it to their congregations. As soon as worship service ended, the first Lord’s Day after they received it.
Not all of the Founding Fathers were Christians, but the principles of Christianity influenced them. They almost all thought from a Biblical perspective, whether they believed it or not. The Declaration of Independence documented the source of all authority and rights as “Their Creator” those individual human rights were God-given, not human-made.
Of the 55 delegates to the Constitutional Convention, the core group of Christian Founding Fathers who shaped the foundations of our nation included 28 Episcopalians, 8 Presbyterians, 7 Congregationalists, 2 Lutherans, 2 Dutch Reformed, 2 Methodists, 2 Roman Catholics, 1 Unknown, and 3 deists (who believe in an impersonal God). 93% of its members were from Christian churches.
Our Christian heritage through Biblical teachings and prayer continued to make America great. One example that readily comes to my mind is the Battle of New Orleans, which took place on January 8, 1815. During this battle, the British suffered 2042 casualties: 291 killed, 1,267 wounded, and 484 captured. The Americans had 71 losses as follows: 13 dead, 39 wounded, and 19 missing.
History records that many spent the night in the Ursuline Chapel, praying and crying. At the moment of communion, a courier arrived and advised of the victory. General Andrew Jackson proclaimed, “By the Blessings of Heaven, directing the valor of the troops under my command, one of the most brilliant victories in the annals of war was obtained.”
We should also note that God uses those who would never be respected by us to carry out his purposes. Jean Lafitte, a French pirate, advised General Jackson where the British would attack, in negotiation for his brother’s release, who was sentenced to be hung. For America, The Battle of New Orleans was a moment of Thanksgiving through prayer and a criminal being used by God to carry out His purpose.
After the Union Army’s devastating loss at the 2nd Battle of Bull Run in August 1862, President Abraham Lincoln confessed this: “I have been driven many times upon my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to go. My own wisdom, and that all about me, seemed insufficient for that day”.
Founding Father James Madison was responsible for our 3 part government. Inspired, he was by Isaiah 33:22, For the Lord is our Judge (Judicial Branch); The Lord is our Lawgiver (Legislative Branch); The Lord is our King (Executive Branch); He will save us.
IN GOD WE TRUST our national motto was adopted as the United States’ official motto in 1956. The phrase has appeared on U.S. coins since 1864 and on paper currency since 1957. Our slogan was no doubt derived from Psalm 18:1-3.
Benjamin Rush, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, made this response when questioned about his political party affiliation: “I have been called alternately an Aristocrat and a Democrat. I am now neither. I am a Chris-Ocrat. I believe all power will always fail of producing order and happiness in the hands of man. He alone who created and redeemed man is qualified to govern him.”
Calvin Coolidge, 30th President of the United States, said: “Settlers came here from mixed motives, some for pillage and adventure, some for trade and refuge, but those who have set their imperishable mark upon our institutions came from far higher motives. Generally defined, they were seeking a broader freedom. They were intent upon establishing a Christian commonwealth in accordance to the principle of self-government.”
There are many other testimonies from United States Presidents and others affirming America’s Christian Heritage resulting from nothing to the greatest nation on earth in 350 years. As we look at where America is today, the answers are apparent when we look at the causes of our decline into soon to be oblivion.
God bless America and restore us to the great nation that we once were.