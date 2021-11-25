WILLIAMSTON - It has been 16 years of safety for one local company.
A.R. Chesson Construction Company earned their 16th consecutive gold Safety Award, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A.R. Chesson Construction Assistant Project Manager and Safety Professional Zach Beachem, attended the 2021 N.C. Department of Labor’s Safety Awards banquet in Sept., and received the award.
The awards recognizes that A.R. Chesson Construction has had zero on-site or work-related injuries, an injury incidence rate that is unusual in the construction industry average.
The N.C. Department of Labor’s Safety Awards Program recognizes private and public firms throughout the state who achieve and maintain excellent safety records.
Administrated through the department’s Bureau of the Occupational Safety and Health division, the program is designed to stimulate interest in accident prevention and to promote safety in the workplace by providing an incentive to employers and employees for regularly maintaining a safe and healthful workplace.
The 2021 NCDOL Safety Awards banquet also marked another milestone for the health and safety community.
After 20 years of service, Cherie Berry, the previous N.C. Commissioner of Labor, announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection.
Her successor, Josh Dobson, was sworn in as North Carolina’s Labor Commissioner on Jan. 2, after serving eight years in the state House of Representatives.
Dobson has also served as the chairman of the Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee and the House Health Committee,
At the awards program, Dobson gave an inspirational presentation about safety in the workplace, companies staying diligent on employee safety and the implementation and interaction of occupational health and safety programs.
A.R Chesson Construction is a full-service construction management firm providing a comprehensive portfolio, inovative project development, management and construction services to clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
