EDENTON -- During a hot and humid Thursday, Chowan-Perquimans Habitat and Humanity staff and board members and A.R. Chesson employees watched as a crane lifted walls and maneuvered them into place on a concrete foundation for the 20th house for the nonprofit.
Later in the day, they put interiors walls into place until it got too hot to work at the site at 300 N. Oakum St., Edenton. During the weekend, they were joined by others from both Habitat and A.R. Chesson as they planned to complete the outer structure and inner walls.
Habitat for Humanity usually relies on the help of community volunteers to help construct a house. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the nonprofit relied on its "normal" crew of staff and board members, said John Sams, Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity construction coordinator. A.R. Chesson, a construction firm, donated its services to help erect the structure. About seven people worked at the site Thursday.
The house was pre-constructed in a factory, Sams said. Then it was disassembled and shipped to the site, located across the street from the Edenton Police Department headquarters.
Lines were put onto the concrete foundation marking where the walls should go. After the outer walls were installed -- minus one so the inner walls could be easily put inside -- the crew started assembling the inner walls. Each wall section was marked with a number indicated where it went. The crew also had a set of assembly instructions denoting which section goes were.
"Right now, A.R. Chesson's guys are doing all the real work," Sams said. "At this point, we (the Habitat crew) are their gophers. We go, run and get stuff and do the little jobs."
When completed, the 1,260-square-feet house will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, Sams said.
"That's a good-sized house for four people," he said.
The house is being built for Imani Raynor, who has three daughters -- Inyia, Imani, Iyona and India. During a visit to the site earlier this year, the family members etched their initials in the concrete for the back steps with the tag, 4ofakind, to celebrate the beginning of their future home.
Raynor was not at the house Friday and was unavailable for comment for this report.
Habitiat board president Ron Cummings, who also is a Chowan County commissioner, praised the building's location.
"It's going to be a good spot. Hopefully, it's a good safe location being right across from the police department," he said.
Habitat has an agreement with the town of Edenton to improve North Oakum Street. They acquired now vacant land near the intersection of East Gale Street, in which they plan to build two other houses.
Getting homeowners into the neighborhood plays a key role in its revitalization.
"Homeowners are going to care more about their property and their neighborhood," Cummings said.
Carrie Baker, vice president of Business Operations for the Albemarle Region for A.R. Chesson, was among the crew working Thursday. She said the company has a volunteer program. This is the third home the company has partnered with Habitat to build. This is their second Habitat home in Chowan County, and they built a home in Perquimans County.
A.R. Chesson usually is able to erect a factory-made home in about a day, but due to coronavirus concerns and the heat, it took longer, Baker said. She noted that most builds they've done with Habitat have been during the cooler months of the spring and fall.