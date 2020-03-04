Well, if that wasn’t embarrassing.
In this very space two weeks ago, I waxed poetically about the glories of bacon and sausage balls and cheese straws. That very day, when the paper came out, I encountered a heart attack, then ten days of hanging out at Vidant’s East Carolina Heart Institute in Greenville, and a quadruple bypass surgery.
I don’t think I’ll be so bold and brash about bacon again. It’s bad luck.
It was a shocking heart attack. And I use the word “shocking” in an ironic way, because it didn’t seem like a heart attack. On Wednesday nothing seemed especially “shocking.” As I was driving up the long trek north to do my monthly teaching near Pittsburgh, I didn’t have a single sharp pain — you know, like in the movies where the guy suddenly groans and grabs his chest and mentions something about a hot red fireplace poker punching through his chest.
Nope. I was just getting visited by a cold, heavy pressure on my left chest, like some ice giant from Ragnarok was gripping my insides with his arctic hand. Or like Frodo remembering Weathertop every October sixth. Presuming that I was just out of shape, I chalked this thoracic iciness up to my dyspepsia about American politics and existential dread.
Things were getting unpleasant enough on my drive though that I pulled into the rest area near Richmond and called Dr Tom, my doctor and bosom friend. I have to admit that when he told me to go to a nearby ER, I demurred and decided to go straight back to Edenton, where, I said to myself, things would be far more familiar and convenient.
Let’s stop right here and all agree that this was stupid.
But I made it back and soon found myself shifted from the Edenton ER to an ambulance and finally to the Greenville Heart Center, where I found out soon enough that it wasn’t a problem that could be patched up by my self-diagnosis, or even by a stent, but rather a series of blockages that needed a much more profound intervention.
Like four of them.
As some of you know, I’m a practitioner of the very worst sort of humor, which is the unfairly denounced art of “pun”-ishment.
So here’s my pun of the day:
I had a change of heart.
You know, things get kind of spacey and weird when you’re on your way to a major operation. And things become clear. I was lifted out of the usual media scrum of competitive and conflicting priorities, and I was plopped onto scenic view where the real things came into perspective.
“Real things” like my spouse, who stayed with me through the duration, is the love of my life, and so are my daughters and family. Like how my home on Country Club Drive is such a realized dream, and how it is filled with the joyous (and opinionated) peals from my pal, the West Highland Wilbur. Like how my neighborhood has become a fellowship of support and bonhomie. Like how this town of Edenton is easily the best and most beautiful town I’ve ever written in my return address.
The new scenic view can be summed up by a magic phrase: “everything is a gift.” Just being alive is a gift. Just breathing the next bit of air is a gift. Time itself is a gift. Spouses and family and friends are the best gifts of all.
So the night before surgery, I turned on Fauré’s “Requiem” and thanked the Giver of all good gifts, Who only gives, and His gifts are only good. And I asked Him to keep taking care of these gifts, to protect and nurture them through time.
The bad luck was turning into good luck by now. I had a “care partner” who came and washed my hair in this plastic shower cap affair where you heat it in a microwave and add water. Then he told me he was “gonna make me look jack.” So he scraped over my uncivilized face-plumage (I do not like being hirsute) with a razor — but, just to amuse my better half, he suggested that he leave a soul patch on my chin. Where it remains (until my wife and daughters become not so amused).
I was surrounded by Edentonian connections and allusions. I had a nurse who spent his boyhood summers on Country Club Drive. I had another nurse who had just visited her friend on Pembroke and had gone last night to Vinyl Night at Malcolm’s place.
And then I was lucky enough to get a heart surgeon who actually laughed at my jokes. Of course, this is not a skill and says nothing about his character. But despite his regrettable sense of humor, his skill and devotion to the “cardiac ministry” are what Dr Walter Boyd has in spades. He’s the one who pried me open and did some rearranging. My arterial flow is now like an interstate with alternative routes.
What do you say to someone who has literally touched your heart?
The day after surgery, a convivial and pious Baptist man stopped by to chat in the room. He, too, had gone through bypass surgery, albeit seventeen years ago.
He said something arresting (pun very much not intended): “Jonathan, you are born again.”
That was startling. I assured him that I already knew that, but he went on.
“No, in a different sense. When the doctor clamped off your arteries and veins, your heart stopped. The heart-lung machine took over. When he turned on your heart again, you became alive again.”
Well, gee, you can’t say anything after that.
But I will say this. A season of gifts is exactly what time is, no matter the troublesome climate, the blustery politics, the coronavirus, and many “rough beasts slouching toward Bethlehem to be born” (W B Yeats). Time has never gotten out of hand from the Divine, despite appearances.
Once in a while, we can see this scenic view, that reality is not a tragedy, that Life is Gift.
God is working, and He is infinite and good. He can and will bring us together in mutual giftedness. But He works from higher ground: transcendence will never make sufficient sense to immanence. Job learned this lesson from the whirlwind.
So. No more bacon for the time being.
Instead, I have a lot of walking to do. I’ll just go home to my neighborhood of grace, and be content in a season of gifts.