For many children, it is surprising for them to realize that not everyone is exactly like them.
It’s important to teach children the importance of helping others.
That’s why a goal for many parents is to teach their kids gratitude.
Doing so not only helps them appreciate what they have, but it also broadens their perspectives and makes them more caring.
Gratitude is recognizing the bonus value for favorable things or positive life experiences for which we did not actively work towards or ask for.
A dictionary definition would be ‘gifts outweighing exchange’.
The word ‘gratitude’ has its roots in Latin, grata or gratia.
There are many ways families can teach children the power of gratitude; volunteer together.
Some opportunities include serving lunch at a local soup kitchen, taking part in community clean-up projects or dog-walking at a local animal shelter.
Volunteering helps kids recognize the things they have, which in turn will teach them to be grateful and appreciative of those things, along with their ability to help others.
A mindset that includes gratitude leads to many benefits in life.
Research by Andrea Caputo in 2015 published in Europe’s Journal of Psychology has shown that gratitude is associated with an increase in happiness and life satisfaction.
It also has potential benefits for promoting social bonds and increasing or maintaining relationships.
Helping youth notice gratitude and express appreciation can build a habit of noticing what they have and value around them versus focusing on frustrations or disappointments.
This practice can positively influence daily life and provide benefits when life brings challenges and resilience.Collect change for a charity.
Encourage your family members to start putting extra change in a jar every night when they come home.
You’ll be amazed at how quickly it adds up.
At the end of the month, or on a particular date, research and select a charity you’d like to donate the money that was collected.
This is a great way for kids to learn about different charities and non-profit groups.
Get Moving for a 5K Run/Walk A 5K Run/Walk is a great way to not only spend time together as a family for a cause, but you are also able to reap the health benefits.
In addition, paying the race fee and learning about the cause and organization behind the 5K provides a ready-made way to give back.
As the New Year 2022 is near us, be mindful of gratitude for the daily blessings.
Many changes are coming in 2022 and it is time to help our youth set goals and plans to be successful in all areas of life.
As a community, there are many resources to help families and communities grow.
The mission of 4-H is to develop youth and, adults working with those youth, to realize their full potential—becoming effective, contributing citizens through participation in research-based, non-formal, hands-on educational experiences.
As Martin County moves into 2022, 4-H is here to help all members of Martin County reach their full potential to live a productive life.
If you are interested in more information about any of these 4-H opportunities, please contact Desmond Miller, 4-H Agent, at Desmond@ncat.edu or 252-789-4370.