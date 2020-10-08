A Silence That’s Deafening

Far too long the Christian community has been silent. Micah 6 says “Hear ye now what the LORD saith; Arise, contend thou before the mountains, and let the hills hear thy voice.Hear ye, O mountains, the LORD’S controversy, and ye strong foundations of the earth: for the LORD hath a controversy with his people”.
The Lord still has a controversy with His people. He chose them to stand and speak, but they choose silence instead.
The Silence of the Christian community has led society to believe that prayer, the Bible, and now even church are no longer essential to us. Our forefathers came to this land and the first public building they built was the church.
They understood that worshiping God and understanding His word were both critically necessary for the foundation and furtherance of a moral society. Immorality is being praised in society today because we as a Christian community have labeled the worship and word of God as no longer essential, even within our own homes. Let us consider the results of our silence on a few critical issues.
Destruction of life, how can issues like racism upset us so much when issues like abortion do not? Racism by definition is discrimination against a particular people based on their ethnicity, and it is wrong.
But, how did we as a society lose our understanding of the differences in severity of discrimination verses destruction? When the most vulnerable and innocent humans are devalued and destroyed, it should not perplex us how the devaluing of other humans would spread throughout our society, and our silence has been deafening.
Defiance of the law, Jesus called the first five books of scripture “The Law” and it presents God’s Holy standards. Paul wrote in Galatians “the law was our schoolmaster to bring us unto Christ”. Make no mistake, a respect for the Law and its purpose in society is also a respect for God!
His Holy standards apply the law to every human being the same way, even if and when we do not! Our judicial system is broken, and the question is why. The answer: because we have lost our respect for God and His word, and our silence is equally defiant!
Distribution of wealth, Holy men and women throughout the Bible, have been persons of great personal wealth. Abraham, Solomon and personal friends of Jesus and Paul were each persons of great substance. The wealth of these individuals was never evenly distributed within the societies in which they lived. Why, because beginning with Adam in Genesis 3, God requires mankind to work. 2nd Thessalonians reminds us, if persons are able to work and refuse, they shouldn’t eat. Ephesians teaches us that thieves must learn to work in order to have resources to give to the truly needy; when a taker becomes a giver we have a picture of repentance.
These commands provide the motivation some people need to seek Jesus. Why are we Christians no longer supportive and obedient to them? Many say it is because of compassion when in truth there is no greater compassion than doing what is necessary to point someone to Christ Jesus, is there? Again, our own love of money silenced us.
Demoralized agenda, the Biblical family is a primary building block of a God honoring society and the homosexual agenda and its immoral platform have taken aim against it. Sadly many pulpits are filled with persons who deflect away from this truth by speaking about the morality of individuals instead of telling the truth about this decade’s old platform, and its immoral agenda. Because of our silence, it has no end in sight.
Paul warned the churches of Corinth and Galatia about those who would present another Jesus or preach another Gospel. Those who support the four platforms listed above are presenting building blocks for society that are against God’s word, God’s house and the Biblical family.
Their “Jesus” is one who devalues God’s Holy design for society. Our silence allows these wicked individuals to propagate their demoralizing doctrines, when they should have been marked as 2nd Peter says for their “damnable heresies”!
Defending the high ground, I pray as you have seen or been reminded of the systematic attacks that have been levied on our society! If we as Christians remain silent about worshiping together, about how we are supposed to desire and raise children in biblical families, or how we must have God honoring judicial and economic systems, each will continue to be devalued, and the God honoring foundations will further crumble.
Determined Christians are one thing this failing society needs. God has designed each part of society to point people to Jesus! It is time we Christians repent, and once again lift up the high standards of Christ Jesus within our homes first, then our churches, communities and country! Determined Christians Show up, Step up, Stand up and yes, even Speak up when they’re needed. Will you be such a determined Christian?