Things are starting to open back up in North Carolina.
It’s what Governor Cooper calls “Phase 2.” The general “stay-at-home” order has been lifted — although vulnerable populations are still encouraged to stay home. More businesses can open with “reduced capacity” — businesses like restaurants and bars, gyms and salons, small shops. Public parks and playgrounds can open again.
Churches can meet indoors — again, with “reduced capacity.” Of course, this was already decided a week ago when two Baptist churches, a minister, and a revival group successfully challenged the state’s outdoor-only restriction.
The outdoor services were actually very nice. On Sunday, my wife and I went for a drive and passed by several ongoing morning worship services. At one place, people were seated in lawn chairs under a sunny blue sky. The preacher and the choir, accompanied by an electric piano, were ministering from the front door stoop.
At another church, congregants stayed in their cars, arranged in amazingly straight lines, squarely facing a temporary stage.
This conjured up old memories. About 60 years ago, my clergy father read, in US News and World Report, of Rev Robert H. Schuller’s brand new invention of “drive-in” church services in Garden Grove, California. My dad was smitten and got fully enthused.
So he did the same thing ten years later in northwestern Pennsylvania. Every Sunday evening in summer, parishioners parked in place on the shale parking lot by the old white church. Ushers wended their way from car to car with Kentucky Fried Chicken buckets instead of offering plates. Male quartets and female trios sang off-key “special music” through a tin-sounding PA system: “My God and I” still echoes in my head. My dad or the Methodist preacher down the road would give a 30 to 45 minute sermon. Car horns would honk and headlights would blink their Amen’s.
Those church people on Sunday nights in 1966 would have been shocked if they’d have known that such drive-in arrangements would be state-mandated 54 years later.
But that mandate is over. Churches can, generally speaking, open their doors. Businesses can get back to being, so to speak, “open for business.” The community can manage a modicum of normalcy, at least an “appearance” of the same.
It will be like a family reunion that takes a while getting off the ground. There are the first-comers — you know, the second-cousins who arrive hours too soon while you’re still vacuuming the floor and dishes are still in the sink. Then there are the late-comers who consistently start out hours after they should have and push their way in with a bustle and a hustle, apologizing profusely (though you suspect their sincerity), and jostling in their funeral potato casserole at the head of the once exquisitely arranged spread on the sideboard.
And there is everyone else — the normal ones — who arrive in the in between. They are the ones you can count on and who know what to bring. Everyone knows who has the best (and secret) pimento cheese recipe. Everyone knows who brings the Emerald Salad (i.e., green jello, cucumbers and onions, cottage cheese and mayonnaise). Everyone knows who puts too much mustard in the potato salad.
And everyone knows the unwritten rules. There are, obviously, hot topics to be avoided. There are sensitive areas that have to be approached — well, you know — sensitively. If black sheep show up, they are fussed over a little, then they’re allowed at least the pretence of being “okay,’ at least for the evening. If Cousin Sue and Cousin Mary haven’t spoken for months, then an entire choreography is artfully engaged ... and maybe, with a hope and a prayer, the two can make up. If Uncles Mike and Andy had nearly come to blows over a financial arrangement that went awry, then maybe at least they can watch the game over a brew or two.
There’s a lot of forgiveness to be handed around. Lots of patience and forbearance. It’s offered up on a silver platter. It’s freely given, and freely received.
Because it’s family. It’s our way. This is how we stay together. It’s the only way.
You know what I’m getting at. This lockdown has been rough, and it’s been tough on community relationships. Coming back together, when things open up, is just like a family reunion after hard feelings and hard things said.
So I have a simple request. If someone shows up masked or unmasked, let it be. If an acquaintance can’t do lunch with you, and stays housebound in lockdown because he or she is in a “vulnerable” population, then don’t take it personally (even if you might not agree with their notion of being vulnerable). If your opinionated neighbor regales you with theories about the upcoming vaccine carrying a microchip from Bill Gates that will be activated by the 5G network, listen and don’t argue too much. Your neighbor might be a blowhard, but after all, he’s your blowhard.
If your garden club co-member or bridge partner openly accuses the President of mismanaging the crisis, don’t call her or him a liberal or a communist. Let it go. Let it be.
Brett McCracken of GospelCoalition.org makes this suggestion to people who plan on going back to church on Sunday morning, for just the moment when they might see a mask (or two or more) in the pews: “Even if you think these precautions are a needless overreaction, can you not sacrifice your ideal for a season, out of love for others who believe the precautions are necessary?”
We only get so many friends in a lifetime. We have only one community in this pleasant time and place. Let’s not lose each other over disagreements about lockdowns and vaccines.
Spite and grudge are far more viral, and deadly, than COVID-19 ever will be.