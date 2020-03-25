Turbulent times have a way of bringing people together. Hurricanes and floods, for example, bring out the best in who we are – a genuine concern for others, a generous spirit and a willingness to put aside the biases that often shape our daily lives.
Everyone pitches in. This is what makes a town.
A pandemic, with its emphasis on physical separation, challenges these traditional caring responses and leaves us floundering with the question, “What can we do?”
Here are a few suggestions. Feel free to add your own.
1. We call our neighbors regularly. Maybe we bring them some fresh cut flowers.
2. We check on the more vulnerable members of our church, club or organization. No one gets upset when another person cares.
3. We shop for those who cannot or would prefer not to be out in public. Maybe we teach someone to use the Food Lion To Go app.
4. We donate food and/or money to the food pantry or other organizations that continue to serve those in need. We even volunteer if there is a safe way of doing so.
5. We order a carry out meal weekly to support our restaurants. Liz and I did this yesterday and the meal was especially well prepared and packaged. We shop locally.
6. We use the gift of time to mend fences and re-establish relationships too long ignored.
7. We express appreciation to those who continue to provide basic services on our behalf – town sanitary workers, for example.
8. We stay connected. Subscribe to the Chowan Herald for local news. Contact Win Dale (win.dale@edenton.nc.gov) to receive the latest coronavirus-related updates.
9. We find ways to support our unemployed neighbors and those suffering financial hardships.
10. We take care of ourselves and find one unique thing each day for which to give thanks. Today it was listening to the evening chimes of Edenton Baptist Church. Maybe they could do a concert.
We pray more. We pray that in our compassion for one another, Edenton will remain strong: and that in our strength, we will discover new ways to remain together. Amen.