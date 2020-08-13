A Word of Thanks
More Good NEWS!
Director, Dwan Bell and all the employees of Hertford Public Works Depart. THANK YOU!
You worked long hours to return the electricity to our homes and then removed the debris from our streets!
Not only did the Hertford Public Works Department serve us well during Tropical Storm Isaias, but there are many more to “THANK”!
As Mayor, I must also state my appreciation for ALL Hertford employees to include the Hertford Police Department for patrolling our streets during the storm, the Administrative staff for their behind the scenes work, the Hertford volunteer Fire Department, our Town Manager and all who spent countless hours ensuring the safety, services, and cleanup for Hertford citizens.
I am sincerely grateful and appreciate all that you do.
Mayor Earnell Brown
Hertford