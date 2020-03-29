Alice Cooper is among the many great pets available for adoption at area shelters. See more pets on today’s page B4.
- Cooper issues stay-at-home order for NC
- Dockmaster faces murder charge in wife's death
- NC reports first COVID-19 deaths as Dare reports first positive case
- Grandy woman killed in 2-car collision
- Service cut: Order closes barbershops, hair salons
- Getting ready for stay-at-home: Residents enjoy day out in the sunshine
- Residents ready for stay-at-home order
- ECSU investigates hazing allegations
- Raises for City Council added budget proposal
- Officials: No shelter-at-home order for now