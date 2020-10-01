Chowan County Board of Elections started counting absentee ballots for the General Election.
Observing the counting of the absentee ballots was to start statewide on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m.
According to Board of Elections Executive Director Terry Meyers the meetings, which are open to the public, will be held in the large conference room of the Chowan county agriculture building, at the corner of Granville street and Virginia Road.
The meetings to process and approve absentee ballots, which appears on the board’s website, for processing will be held:
- Oct. 6: 5 p.m. meeting to process and approve absentee ballots
- Oct. 13: 11 a.m. meeting to process and approve absentee ballots
- Oct. 20: 5 p.m. absentee approval and one-stop voting processing
- Oct. 27: 5 p.m. absentee approval and one-stop voting processing
- Nov. 2: 5 p.m. absentee approval and one-stop voting processing
Meyers said the board anticipated the first meeting, which was held Sept. 29, to take a few hours since they approved and scanned the first batch of absentee ballots.
“Observers are allowed to be in the room, but they are not allowed to look at the ballots when they are being opened or scanned,” he said. “You are allowed to video, but not the ballots or envelopes to see the names of the voters or their information.
The Board of Elections is still in need of a few bilingual poll workers who speak both Spanish and English, Meyers said.
The last day for regular voter registration is Friday, Oct. 9. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Early voting starts Oct. 15 and will end Oct. 31. Chowan County will offer early voting, including drive-up curbside voting at the old D.F. Walker Gym, 818 N. Oakum St., Edenton and at the Northern Chowan Community Center, 2869 Virginia Road, Tyner. For the D.F. Walker site, enter through the back of the facility, toward College of the Albemarle.
Drive-up curbside voting is available during early voting. It is for those voters who could be compromised by entering into the voting facility with other voters, or those with disabilities that would keep them from being able to enter the facility to vote or their health is such that they are sick.
These voters are required to sign the oath that they are disabled sick or could be compromised if they entered the voting facility.