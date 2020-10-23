Fifty-eight thousand new infections a day. The highest death toll in the world: 220,00 Americans dead from the coronavirus, or left with huge medical bills. It is no surprise that health insurance is at the forefront of many families’ concerns in this economic downturn. They cannot afford the $30,000 treatment that President Trump got at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Trump has been saying for four years that the Affordable Care Act is a bad plan and he is going to deliver a better one, but he has produced nothing.
To anyone who still thinks that the Affordable Care Act is not workable, or have other criticisms to lob against it, let me give you a few actual numbers and facts.
I had minor foot surgery as an outpatient at an ambulatory care facility. Altogether, doctor and hospital and pharmacy bills totaled $29,901.19. Of that $29,901.19 billed by the various providers, Medicare negotiated discounts of $22,942.09 — 80%.
But if I were insured under a private commercial policy, or if I were uninsured, I would not have gotten that huge discount. With its complicated statistical analysis and sophisticated cost assessment algorithms, Medicare used its might to negotiate huge discounts to secure a greatly reduced cost. If Medicare is able to negotiate rates that are 20% of what providers say is cost, why are providers charging underinsured and uninsured patients five times that much? Why don’t we have the same costs for everyone?
The answer is, because the uninsured have no lobby to demand that medical providers charge everyone the same amount for the same procedures. To make up for what they want to call a “shortfall,” providers have two sets of books — one for the insured and one for the uninsured. And insurance companies magnify their profits by “cherry picking” — only insuring those who have no major health problems.
Those whose health problems are called “pre-existing conditions” are either excluded from coverage or pay a much higher premium that may or may not cover them for anything that can be included under pre-existing conditions. And when the privately insured get the their bills, they see the inflated “cost” and a reduction for insurance will pay that is nowhere near 80%, and think they are lucky to get that. Meanwhile, they are paying exorbitant premiums.
The only entity with enough clout to level the playing field is the federal government. Without a federal plan to provide treatment to those who need it most, some of those patients will not get treatment. Some will die because they cannot afford to live.
I was working for a doctor in one of the poorest states in the country when Medicare came into being in 1964, and I saw first hand the difference it made. Elderly patients who could not afford treatment before were now able to get surgery for broken hips or bad knees. Doctors who before Medicare refused to treat the elderly poor now were willing to treat Medicare patients because they were guaranteed a fee. And by issuing schedules of payment for types of treatment, Medicare made medical costs transparent and helped to level the playing field for the elderly.
Unfortunately, that was not much help for younger persons. We know that many of the working poor among us are struggling, and do not have good insurance or they have none at all. Some of them work with health problems. And what would they be charged? Not the discounted cost of $6,015.99. No, sir: They would be charged the back-breaking $29,901.19, keeping them impoverished and their children disadvantaged.
Some of the working poor can get Medicaid, but there are restrictions. And some doctors won’t accept Medicaid. For those who are not eligible for Medicaid, who are charged the highest rate, the cost is often far more than they can manage. If they cannot pay, their credit is ruined and they cannot borrow for emergencies. They also can’t get future medical treatment because they have not paid for the past treatment.
So when they get sick and can’t afford treatment, they stay sick, miss work, lose their job and slide into poverty or homelessness. And their children slide with them, creating heartbreaking living situations and correspondingly huge demands on our public welfare systems.
Most of our hospitals allow patients to set up payment plans, and that helps. But it would help more if medical facilities put all patients on the same cost schedules. Why are we allowing insurance companies to get huge breaks on costs that we do not allow patients to get? Why are we allowing insurance companies to get rich on the backs of doctors and patients while health care insurance executives are paid millions in salary and benefits to continue this system?
There is no question that our system is broken. The question is: what do we do about it? The ACA is not perfect, but it is the first plan to actually address many of the inequities in this unlevel playing field. It is a step in the right direction. Insurance is intended to protect against catastrophic health costs: It is not supposed to be a lever for milking the system to make insurance executives rich.
And what about the sick and, often, working poor who most need coverage? They are left to be someone else’s problem.
Martha A. Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.