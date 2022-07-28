HARLOTTE, N.C. - Tony Elliott waited years before he felt it was the right moment to leave the Clemson staff and become a head coach. The timing gave him plenty of company as he takes over at Virginia.

He’s one of four new coaches in the Atlantic Coast Conference, joining Duke’s Mike Elko, Miami’s Mario Cristobal and Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry. Additionally, Elliott, Elko and Pry have never been head coaches before.

