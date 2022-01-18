The following to the ACC men’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19.
NC State hosts Virginia Tech
Tipoff, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Bottom line: Virginia Tech (9-7, 1-4 ACC) faces the NC State Wolf Pack (9-9, 2-5 ACC) after Justyn Mutts scored 24 points in Virginia Tech’s 79-73 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The Wolf Pack have gone 6-4 at home. NC State averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.
The Hokies are 1-4 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech scores 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.
The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wolf Pack won the last matchup on Jan. 5. Dereon Seabron scored 21 points points to help lead the Wolf Pack to the win.
Top performers: Seabron is averaging 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for NC State.
Mutts is averaging 10.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Hokies. Keve Aluma is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.
Wake Forest visits Ga. Tech
Tipoff, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Bottom line: Georgia Tech (7-9, 1-5 ACC) takes on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-4, 4-3 ACC) after Jordan Usher scored 22 points in Georgia Tech’s 88-65 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The Yellow Jackets are 5-5 on their home court. Georgia Tech allows 69.8 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.
The Demon Deacons are 4-3 in ACC play. Wake Forest is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Yellow Jackets and Demon Deacons meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
Top performers: Usher is averaging 15.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Michael Devoe is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.
Alondes Williams is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Isaiah Mucius is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.
Pittsburgh hosts Virginia
Tipoff, 9 p.m. Wednesday
Bottom line: Pittsburgh (7-10, 2-4 ACC) hosts the Virginia Cavaliers (10-7, 4-3 ACC) after Jamarius Burton scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 65-53 victory over the Louisville Cardinals.
The Panthers have gone 7-6 at home. Pittsburgh allows 64.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.
The Cavaliers have gone 4-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia averages 62.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.
The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Cavaliers won the last meeting on Dec. 4. Jayden Gardner scored 15 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.
Top performers: John Hugley is averaging 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Burton is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.
Kihei Clark is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 9.2 points and 3.9 assists. Gardner is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Virginia.
