North Carolina coach Mack Brown hasn’t tried to dismiss the high expectations that are following his 18th-ranked Tar Heels entering Saturday’s season-opening visit from Syracuse.
The Tar Heels closed last season with three straight blowout wins, including in the Military Bowl against Temple. And they’re picked to be a factor in an Atlantic Coast Conference race headlined by No. 1 Clemson and No. 10 Notre Dame.
Brown said it’s now up to the Tar Heels to prove that hype is deserved.
“I want us to be ready to play and play great, just so we can figure out who we are,” he said. “And then we can go from there. And if we don’t play well Saturday, everybody will be saying we were overhyped. If we play well Saturday, everybody will say say, ’Yeah, we knew that (they) were going to be good.’
“But I’ve told our guys that scenario changes very quickly with a poor performance. So you need to play well, instead of just bragging on yourself all the time.”
There are plenty of reasons for the Tar Heels to feel confident as a big favorite at home against the Orange. It starts with the return of quarterback Sam Howell at the helm of an offense that returns 10 starters, including a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown as well as 1,000-yard rusher Michael Carter.
Syracuse won 10 games two seasons ago, but stumbled to a 5-7 record last year. Among the changes for fifth-year coach Dino Babers is the arrival of defensive coordinator Tony White, who installed a 3-3-5 scheme that will lean on preseason Associated Press All-America second-team pick Andre Cisco as a playmaking rover.
“It’s going to be a difficult situation, there’s no doubt about it,” Babers said. “When you have the ability to run and throw the football, there’s going to have to be times where those guys are isolated and our DBs are going to have an opportunity to make plays, and their receivers are going to have an opportunity to make plays.”
DUKE AT NOTRE DAME
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The last time quarterbacks Ian Book and Chase Brice shared the same football field, Brice got the last laugh on his way to a championship ring.
When No. 10 Notre Dame entertains Duke in its inaugural Atlantic Coast Conference season opener Saturday, Book and Brice will get most of the attention. The last time they met, on Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas, Brice was the backup to freshman sensation Trevor Lawrence and saw late mop-up duty as Clemson dominated the Fighting Irish 30-3 in a College Football Playoff semifinal on its way to the national title.
Book leads coach Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish after throwing for 3,034 yards, running for 546 and totaling 38 touchdowns during an 11-2 campaign in 2019. Brice, a graduate transfer, will be making his first start for Duke coach David Cutcliffe.
“I’m ready for this weekend and I know we are as a team — we have a great challenge ahead,” said Brice, who threw for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 187 yards and one TD as Lawrence’s backup. Against the Irish in 2016, Brice went 0 for 2 passing but gained 31 yards on two carries as the Tigers ran out the clock.
Duke, 5-7 in 2019, is hoping the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Brice could be the answer for an offense that finished next to last in the ACC at 329.7 yards per game, including just 179.3 through the air, the lowest passing mark since Cutcliffe took over in 2008.
Brice’s top targets figure to be tight end Noah Gray and wide receiver Jalon Calhoun with Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant sharing the running load.
“I think we’ve got to be aggressive on both sides of the ball,” Cutcliffe said. “We can’t be afraid. We can’t play on our heels.”
Cutcliffe thought his team did that last November during a visit from Notre Dame. The Irish, in the midst of a season-ending, six-game winning streak, romped 38-7 behind Book’s season-high 139 rushing yards and another 181 yards and four TDs through the air.
Book’s offensive line returns intact, but his weapons have changed. Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree lead the running brigade, while Ben Skowronek, a grad transfer from Northwestern, is expected to be one of the new targets, replacing the departed Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet.
“It’s been fun to work with new players,” Book said. “I feel comfortable with them, which is where I need to be.”
This is the first of 10 ACC games for both teams and the first time ever that Notre Dame will be playing for a conference title in football. The ACC accommodated the Irish with 10 games and a chance to play for the ACC title after the pandemic wrecked Notre Dame’s schedule.
“There are some differences certainly about this opener and the challenges of getting to this point,” Kelly said. “If you win (the ACC) you keep your mission alive for a national championship.”
Duke has been awaiting its matchup against Notre Dame.
“When we found out we were playing Notre Dame to open, I think it helped us,” said Cutcliffe, who was to be Charlie Weis’ offensive coordinator at Notre Dame beginning in 2005 but underwent triple-bypass heart surgery and didn’t get the chance.
The last time Cutcliffe and Duke visited Notre Dame, in 2016, A.J. Reed kicked a 19-yard field goal with 1:24 left to seal the 38-35 Blue Devils’ victory in Notre Dame’s miserable 4-8 season. Defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder was fired the next day after his defense surrendered 498 yards.
CLEMSON AT WAKE
Trevor Lawrence has only lost one game since taking over as Clemson’s starting quarterback in 2018.
But that one defeat was a big one — a lopsided 42-25 loss to Louisiana State in last year’s College Football Playoff championship game — and certainly one that has the potential No. 1 NFL draft pick motivated for some measure of redemption this season entering Saturday night’s season opener at Wake Forest.
But Lawrence insists he isn’t going to allow himself to be consumed with the task of helping the Tigers reach the title game for the fifth time in six seasons.
He’s vowed to enjoy the journey rather than focusing on the destination.
“Getting one last year in college, that’s a special time,” said Lawrence, who is 25-1 as Clemson’s starting QB. “The things at the next level are awesome, and I’ll be grateful for them when they come, but you don’t want to give this time back.”
Clemson has won five straight Atlantic Coast Conference championships — most of those in dominant and predictable fashion — but this year’s quest includes an added obstacle with 10th-ranked Notre Dame joining the conference.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, of course, isn’t looking that far ahead.
Swinney is continuing with his “win the day” motto, something that has helped the Tigers to a remarkable 69-5 record over the past five seasons.
“Opening game, you’re always trying to get everybody in the rhythm of the season, in sync,” Swinney said. “But this year has been like none other in that regard. Just super, super excited.”
Clemson will be without some familiar weapons on offense with wide receiver Tee Higgins leaving for the NFL and Justyn Ross out for the year after spinal fusion surgery. Together they combined to catch 21 of Lawrence’s 36 touchdown passes and more than 50% of his 3,665 passing yards in 2019.
The Tigers will face an upstart Wake Forest team that is 30-22 over the past four seasons under coach Dave Clawson, but one that has lost nine starters from last year’s 8-5 team including quarterback Jamie Newman and top wide receiver Sage Surratt.
Clawson has been publicly confident in the next wave of skill players set to take larger roles, while it helps that starting quarterback Sam Hartman has started 10 games in his career previously.
“It’s just everyone’s kind of going to take honestly a big sigh of relief that we made this far,” Hartman said of playing the opener, adding: “I think it’s just all across like our program, you can feel that there’s just kind of this excitement building that we have the opportunity to play college football on a Saturday.”