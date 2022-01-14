Several ACC men’s basketball games are scheduled for Saturday. Here are at least 7 of those match-ups.
NC State visits No. 8 Duke
Tipoff, 2 p.m. Saturday
Bottom line: NC State (9-8, 2-4 ACC) visits the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils (13-2, 3-1 ACC) after Terquavion Smith scored 24 points in NC State’s 79-63 win over the Louisville Cardinals.
The Blue Devils have gone 10-1 at home. Duke leads the ACC with 82.8 points and is shooting 48.6%.
The Wolf Pack are 2-4 in conference matchups. NC State has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Blue Devils and Wolf Pack meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.
UNC hosts Georgia Tech
Tipoff, 8 p.m. Saturday
Bottom line: North Carolina (11-4, 3-1 ACC) plays the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-8, 1-4 ACC) after Armando Bacot scored 29 points in North Carolina’s 74-58 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.
The Tar Heels have gone 8-0 at home. North Carolina is 10-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Yellow Jackets are 1-4 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.
Virginia hosts Wake Forest
Tipoff, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Bottom line: Wake Forest (13-4, 3-3 ACC) takes on the Virginia Cavaliers (10-6, 4-2 ACC) after Alondes Williams scored 25 points in Wake Forest’s 76-64 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.
The Cavaliers have gone 6-3 in home games. Virginia leads the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.4 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.
The Demon Deacons are 3-3 in conference play. Wake Forest scores 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.
VT hosts Notre Dame
Tipoff, 6 p.m. Saturday
Bottom line: Notre Dame (10-5, 4-1 ACC) faces the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-7, 0-4 ACC) after Dane Goodwin scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 72-56 victory against the Clemson Tigers.
The Hokies are 5-2 in home games. Virginia Tech scores 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.
The Fighting Irish are 4-1 in conference matchups. Notre Dame ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.
Boston College visits Clemson
Tipoff, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Bottom line: Boston College (6-8, 1-3 ACC) visits the Clemson Tigers (10-6, 2-3 ACC) after Quinten Post scored 24 points in Boston College’s 81-76 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The Tigers have gone 6-1 at home. Clemson is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Eagles are 1-3 in conference games. Boston College averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
Louisville visits Pittsburgh
Tipoff, 4 p.m. Saturday
Bottom line: Louisville (10-6, 4-2 ACC) visits the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-10, 1-4 ACC) after Sydney Curry scored 22 points in Louisville’s 79-63 loss to the NC State Wolf Pack.
The Panthers have gone 6-6 at home. Pittsburgh has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Cardinals have gone 4-2 against ACC opponents. Louisville averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
FSU travels to Syracuse
Tipoff, 3 p.m. Saturday
Bottom line: Syracuse (8-8, 2-3 ACC) hosts the Florida State Seminoles (9-5, 3-2 ACC) after Buddy Boeheim scored 24 points in Syracuse’s 77-61 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
The Orange have gone 6-2 at home. Syracuse scores 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.
The Seminoles are 3-2 in conference matchups. Florida State is second in the ACC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Osborne averaging 2.3.