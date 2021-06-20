BEAR GRASS – A three-run first inning was enough for Bear Grass Charter as the Bears eliminated John A. Holmes, 4-0, by holding the Aces to just two hits in the NCHSAA Class 1A Regional second round on June 17.
Bear Grass (13-1, No. 4 seed in the East 1A bracket) used four pitchers against Holmes. Shane Lanier went 2.2 frames, allowed no hits, struck out six and walked one.
Lanier was ably relieved by Colin Langley (1.1 innings, one hit, one strikeout, one walk), Bryce Carlisle (one inning, one walk) and Logan Coltrain (two innings, one hit, three strikeouts, two walks).
Holmes had its chances to score but left seven runners on base, including two in the fourth following a single by Gabriel Stullick and a walk to Hank Downum, and the bases loaded in the sixth on walks to Davis Halstead and Chris Morris and a hit batter (Caleb Bunch).
The Aces also left a runner on base in the first (Halstead, who walked) and in the fifth (Stullick, who walked).
Bear Grass added its final run in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out. Lanier singled, D.J. Draper walked and Ty Price doubled home Lanier and advanced Draper to third. A walk to Carlisle loaded the bases, but the Aces turned a 5-2-3 double play (Morris to Stullick to Matt Winborne).
Landen Hoggard led off Holmes’ top of the seventh inning with a single but was left stranded after a strikeout and two groundouts.
Downum suffered the loss on then mound for the Aces. He allowed five hits an four runs (one earned) with three walks and one strikeout in 3.1 innings. Bunch worked 2.2 frames and allowed one hit with five strikeouts.
Holmes, the No. 12 seed, finished its season 12-4 overall.
Edenton ends the season as the runner-up in the Albemarle Athletic Conference.
From 2018-2021, the Aces won two Albemarle Athletic Conference titles and made three appearances in the Class 1A state playoffs.
The 2020 baseball season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holmes moves to Class 2A to begin the 2021-22 season for a four-season cycle.