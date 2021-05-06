John A. Holmes High School girls soccer team’s season ended Monday during the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Class 1A state playoffs. The Aces (11-3, 4-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference) lost to Franklin Academy, 7-1, at Wake Forest.
Bailey Rinehart scored the Aces’ only goal off an assist by Sydney Spear. The Patriots had 23 shots of goal. Of those, goalie Amanda Turner had 16 saves.
John A. Holmes 4, Perquimans 0: The Aces (11-2, 4-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference defeated the Pirates (4-7, 1-4 AAC) in a league match April 28 at Perquimans County Parks and Recreation soccer field in Hertford.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes’ Bailey Rinehart scored three goals, Carson Ray scored a goal, Sydney Spear had an assist, while goalkeeper Amanda Turner made seven saves to secure the win.