Perquimans 11, John A. Holmes 7: Perquimans (9-3, 6-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (3-6, 2-6 AAC) in a conference regular-season finale game for both teams Friday at Perquimans County High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans was led by Lexi Williams who had two hits, a home run and five RBIs, Carly Elliott had two hits with two RBIs, Faith Christian went 5-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Sydney Russell and Morgan Baccus each posted a hit.
Kaileigh Nixon went 2-for-3 with a double, while Bristyl Ridddick was credited with an RBI in the win.
Edenton’s Hannah Pippins went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs, Marley Harrell hit a double and posted two RBIs, Ashlee Richardson had a hit with an RBI.
Madison Griffin went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Molly Cobb had two hits for Holmes.
Manteo 8, John A. Holmes 7: Manteo (8-5, 4-3 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (3-5, 2-5 AAC) in a league game Tuesday at Manteo High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes was led by Madison Griffin who went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, Hannah Pippins and Molly Cobb each registered two hits, Pippins had an RBI, Marley Harrell hit a double and had an RBI.
Reagan Stallings had a hit with an RBI, Ashlee Richardson, Olivia Hare and Reagan Privott each had a hit.
Sydnee Ballance led Manteo with a double and three RBIs, Gabbi Gregory had two hits with a home run, Emma Rogers had a hit with an RBI, while Taryn Booth had two hits with an RBI.