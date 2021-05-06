John A. Holmes High School tennis player Robert Chapman will compete in the men’s tennis Class 1A East Regionals this weekend.
Winners of the regional will go on to compete in the North Carolina High School Atheletic Association state tournament.
During the Albemarle Athletic Conference championships, Camp Morris and Trent Spear were named Men’s Tennis Doubles Champions.
Manteo 5, John A. Holmes 4: Manteo (2-5, 2-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (1-8, 1-2 AAC) in a league match Monday, April 26, at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
With the win, Manteo secured the conference championship.