SNOW HILL - John A. Holmes High School will send one singles player and a doubles team to the state 2A tournament this weekend.
Ellie Spear captured the singles championship, while Sydney Spear and Haley Rinehart claimed third place in doubles during the Class 2A East Regional Tournament at the Greene County Tennis Complex on Saturday (Oct. 23).
Ellie Spear, seeded No. 2 in singles, opened with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over North Johnston’s Sandy Johnson in the first round, then stopped East Duplin’s Nora Brown 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals to earn her state tourney berth.
Spear then defeated Kaylee Hill of Greene Central 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals and won the title with a 6-1, 6-4 triumph over No. 1 seed Anna Katherine Medlin of Greene Central.
In doubles, the Aces’ duo of Sydney Spear and Rinehart opened the tournament as the No. 3 seed in their bracket.
The Holmes duo handled East Duplin’s Jamesan Blizzard and Asia Southerland 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and then dispatched East Carteret’s Raegan Majors and Harbour Early 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
Spears/Rinehart fell to the No. 1 seed, Greene Central’s McKinsey Harper and Kristen Colie, 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals but came back to garner third place with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Greene Central’s team of Venancia Miller and Sidney Ramsey.
The Class 2A state individual tournament will be held Oct. 29-30 at Ting Park in Holly Springs.
In the singles bracket, Ellie Spear will face Seaforth’s Evelyn Atkins in the first round.
Then the Holmes’ doubles team of Sydney Spear and Rinehart will square off against Raleigh Charter’s Sarayu Brundavanam/Krisha Avula.