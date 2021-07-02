Pitt County activists rallied outside the Greenville office of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis on Friday to protest his opposition to new voting rights legislation.
Emily Keel, the event’s organizer, said those attending the rally were demanding Tillis, R-N.C., support the For The People Act, a bill to expand voter registration and voting access.
The group was one of five across the state who rallied in front of Tillis’ offices.
The rally followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday to uphold voting limits in Arizona that a lower court found discriminatory under the federal Voting Rights Act.
Protesters on Friday criticized Tillis for saying the For The People Act is “one of the worst bills” that has come before him and for calling it “an attempt to federalize voting.”