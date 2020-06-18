Acts Answer to Rage

I have a question for you.
This pillage, murder, destruction, mayhem; this blocking of interstate highways with human barricades – are these organized, paid promotors of chaos?
Or are they just a band of young people in a narcissistic rage? This type of anger and wrath is, by far, a fury and vitriol of unparalleled proportions that I can recall.
In studying the Scriptures, I always, without fail, read from the King James Bible. I suppose that is what most from my generation do. Then I may go to the NIV, AMP, or Message Bible and read the same passage. In trying to understand this thing we are now experiencing, we must identify the groups involved.
Some peacefully protest with marches and placards. These do not hate. They calmly go about making their protests known while others turn the experience into an opportunistic fray.
Yet, there are others, still, that have an entirely different agenda that has nothing to do with protesting a wrongful death. This group claims the title Antifa and understanding Antifa provides the answer to what they want.
Antifa is a Communist organization that claims to possess the ultimate truth of human existence and feel they have the absolute authority to direct and control the lives of all human beings.
This group actively opposes fascism, which begs the question, “Then, what is fascism?” It is a government led by a dictator having complete power, forcing suppression and opposition, and often includes racism.
Read the passage of Scripture taken from Acts 21:30-36 KJV before you go any further. Jerusalem was amid great civil unrest at this point. Here, we begin to understand that protesting, rioting, and looting in major cities is nothing new. The turmoil in Jerusalem is by violence, confusion, protests, and an increase in a military state. Sounds like today, right?
“Soon, the whole city was in an uproar, people running from everywhere to the Temple to get in on the action. They grabbed Paul, dragged him outside, and locked the Temple gates so he couldn’t get back in and gain sanctuary. As they were trying to kill him, word came to the captain of the guard, “A riot! The whole city’s boiling over!” He acted swiftly. His soldiers and centurions ran to the scene at once. As soon as the mob saw the captain and his soldiers, they quit beating Paul.” Acts 21:30-32 Message Bible.
But this is where we part ways – we the modern folk compared to the Biblical characters about which Luke writes. Today, we (the unlawful protestors) are trying to run over law enforcement, military, and any civilians who stand in their way, forcing communism and fascism into our great country, the United States of America.
Someone once said, “Some people try to be tall by cutting off the heads of others.” Have you found that to be working yet? It does seem that is where we are today. God does expect us to submit to civil authorities as long as we can without compromising our service to Him.
Racism rears its ugly head, and with that comes times of civil unrest. It may be real, perceived, or contrived, but it is still a factor.
Just last week, an argument presented itself regarding that we have been created “in the image of God.” (Genesis 1:27). “And He made from one common origin, one source, one blood all nations of men to settle on the face of the earth…” Acts 17:26 AMP.
I still believe in the Bible, God’s Holy Word.