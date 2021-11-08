Martin County is on the move – sort of.
The voters of Martin County will find themselves in a new district for the U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. Senate and N.C. House, if maps adopted last week by the N.C. General Assembly withstand court challenges.
New maps were required to be drawn after the 2020 Census, which saw North Carolina’s population grow to the point of adding an additional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In the U.S. House, Martin County will move into the second congressional district, but will still be in the same district with current U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield.
The expansive district goes from the Virginia border to the southern portions of Wayne County and from Caswell County in the west all the way to Washington County in the east.
The second district will have Martin, Bertie, Hertford, Northampton, Edgecombe, Nash, Washington, Franklin, Wilson, Greene, Halifax, Warren, Vance, Granville, Person and Caswell counties along with a portion of Wayne County.
Rep. Butterfield has been in a relatively safe Democratic district, but will now be in one that leans only about 51 percent in favor of the incumbent’s party, according to experts.
As for the state senate, Martin County is currently represented by N.C. Senator Ernestine Byrd Bazemore, a Bertie County Democrat.
Martin County will be part of what will now be Senate District 2, which will stretch from the northern state border in Warren County all the way to the southern coast in Carteret County. The other counties included will be Halifax, Chowan, Washington, Hyde and Pamlico.
There are two incumbents in the district, Pamlico County Republican Norm Sanderson, a four-term incumbent, and two-term incumbent Bob Steinburg of Chowan County. Both are expected to seek the Republican nomination for the Senate seat.
Martin County and Edgecombe County, which previously made up N.C. House District 23, will be joined by Bertie County in what will now be House District 5. Edgecombe County Democrat Shelly Willingham currently represents the district.
Lawsuits are expected – and one has already been filed — in the next few days to challenge the validity of the districts due to the partisan gerrymandering that is alleged to have been part of the final decision.
The N.C. General Assembly passed the new districts along party lines.
