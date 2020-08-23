With The Daily Advance set to switch to delivery by U.S. mail on Sept. 1, subscribers with post office boxes are being asked to contact the newspaper as soon as possible to ensure continued delivery.
Subscribers should either call 252-329-9505 or email their post office box information to customercare@apgenc.com, said Nathan Kohan, regional director of audience development for Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina.
The newspaper, which is currently delivered by carriers, is switching to delivery by the U.S. Postal Service on Sept. 1, citing a need to ensure same-day delivery to all subscribers.
“This is a necessary step to ensure that our delivery process becomes more reliable than ever while still maintaining same day service,” said Sean O’Brien, The Daily Advance’s general manager.
The switch to mail delivery will not affect retail outlets where copies of The Daily Advance are sold. They will continue to receive copies of the newspaper from newspaper representatives on time.
For subscribers who will be receiving the newspaper later than they’re accustomed to, they can read the newspaper’s e-edition at dailyadvance.com. They can activate their account by visiting dailyadvance.com, emailing customercare@apgenc.com or by calling 252-329-9505. Subscribers will also continue to have free 24/7 access to the newspaper’s content online.
O’Brien noted subscribers can also check out The Daily Advance’s website for the newspaper’s latest stories.
“Our subscribers will still have unlimited access to dailyadvance.com every day of the week to keep up with any breaking news story or latest development,” he said.
Because of no mail delivery on Sunday, the newspaper’s expanded edition which includes Sunday’s and Monday’s content will be delivered a day early on Saturday.
The switch to mail delivery also means The Daily Advance will no longer be delivering the Virginian-Pilot newspaper. Customers of the Pilot will need to contact that newspaper with questions about their future delivery.