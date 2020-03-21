“He (Jesus) spoke another parable to them, ‘The kingdom of heaven is like leaven, which a woman took and hid in three pecks of flour until it was all leavened.’” — Matthew 13:33
I can remember my mother baking bread and taking that little square package of yeast, soaking it in water, putting it into the flour, kneading it into a ball, and then setting it aside for it to rise over the course of the afternoon. Yeast is usually used in the Bible to depict sin. But this is one of the few times where it is used in a positive way to illustrate the positive way that Christians are to have on society.
In times of adversity people will show their true colors. Not all of them are good. One of my doctors had placed a package of face masks on the counter for those that were concerned about getting germs. When the receptionist was busy elsewhere someone walked out with the entire package.
An elderly lady was entering a store that had an early hour for seniors when a young lady 10 feet behind her yelled, “That’s OK lady, don’t bother holding the door for me!” She wanted to get in first though she was not a senior.
But ... good things are happening also.
There was the couple who decided to purchase some gift certificates from their favorite restaurant. Restaurants are having a very difficult time surviving in this environment. But the purchase of gift certificates will help them be there when this is over.
A friend that owns a pet supply store has donated a significant amount of supplies to an organization that makes sure senior citizens have food for their pets when they cannot get out.
Good things are happening.
That’s yeast. That’s the church in action.
See, yeast adds flavor. There is something about the oxygen moving through the loaf that causes leavened bread to taste better. Christians should add flavor to life.
Yeast is seldom noticed. After you eat a piece of homemade bread you don’t say, “Boy, that’s the best yeast I’ve ever eaten!” It goes unnoticed. And the influence of many Christians will go unnoticed for their good deeds that they do during our present crisis. But the One who knows the hairs on your head and cares for the sparrow that falls will know.
And yeast is alive. As a positive fungus, it brings life. And Christians are to bring vitality and eternal life unto those we come into contact. Os Guinness said, “Jesus made clear that the kingdom of God is organic and not organizational. It grows like a seed and it works like leaven (yeast), secretly, invisibly, surprisingly, and irresistibly.”
Jesus said, “Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven” (Matthew 5:16). When Christians are seen as people of integrity and heard as people of compassion, the result is always positive and encouraging.
How long will this virus last? How long will we be restricted in our gatherings? I don’t have that answer. But I do know that this is a great opportunity for the church to be the church in action whether we gather on Sunday or not. And we do not need to fear the future.
Let me suggest that you write down these two scriptures and read them daily: Proverbs 3:5-6 and Philippians 4:6-7.
A Fourth century church leader, Chrysostom, said, “God has invested capital with you. It is not your property, but a loan by Him, made to give you opportunity to exercise mercy on those who are in need.” The early Christians grasped the meaning of this when they recognized that fellowship in the church involves the sharing of one’s total life, including possessions. We can be generous with everything that we own because we acknowledge God’s ownership of everything and that we are simply called to be a good stewards or managers of what God has invested in us. This is a time for the church to shine and BE the church in our community.
C. S. Lewis said, “Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny.” Amen.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister.