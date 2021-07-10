Q It’s summer now! I just pulled out my summer clothes, and I’m having a reality check. I knew I had gained weight during the pandemic, but at home I was mainly wearing sweatpants and pajama bottoms, so it didn’t really matter. Now I have discovered that I can’t fit into any of my shorts. Pants without elastic don’t zip. My crop tops are revealing rolls of fat that do not need to be showcased. I am mortified. Yes, this means I need to lose weight, but right now I have nothing to wear. Do you think I should give away everything and buy a whole new wardrobe or just buy a few things and motivate myself to lose weight so I can fit what I have? — Unfit
A Don’t give away everything yet! Buy a few staples so that you can feel comfortable as you go about your life. But use this reality check to get you back on track. Make a movement plan and a nutritional plan. You must lower your caloric intake in order to lose weight. Read about healthy, low-calorie diets and find something that works for you. Many people follow WW (formerly Weight Watchers) with excellent results as it helps you track your intake all day long and gives you guidance on the value of whatever you put in your mouth.
Choose an accountability partner who can help inspire you to keep up your program even when you don’t feel like it. Give yourself a goal for when you will be able to fit into a favorite pair of pants or top. Try them on each week. When they fit again, you can rejoice!
Q I just learned that my husband tried to grope my best friend a few years ago when we were visiting her. I am so embarrassed. She said he was drunk when he did it. We were all at a party at her house hanging out together, and apparently when he got drunk, he went overboard. She never told me, she said, because she didn’t want to wreck our visit. She is so thoughtful.
I am glad that she told me now. It came up because she and I were talking about a more recent incident when my husband was loud and rude after getting drunk. Clearly, he needs help. I fear that when I bring this up to him, he will deflect and not take it seriously. How can I get him to see the impact of his behavior? — Too Much
A Sit down with your husband when he is sober. Tell him you have something serious to discuss with him. Ask for his undivided attention. Then tell him that you are concerned about how he behaves when he drinks too much. Give him the recent example in enough detail that he can remember. Then tell him about what happened with your friend, adding that you only recently learned about this incident. Tell him this behavior is unacceptable, and you need him to get help.
If he balks, explain that he is embarrassing himself, you, your friends and your family. Insist that he do something: go to therapy, join Alcoholics Anonymous, go to detox, get help. If he refuses, figure out what you are prepared to do. If you do nothing, you can rest assured he will repeat his behavior. Figure out what the consequences will be, and enforce them. You might want to find an Al-Anon family group for support.
High school senior nervous about fitting in
Q Senior year is approaching, which means my school is about to get extra-cliquey. All the fun senior traditions like Halloween and prom are heavily rooted in social groups. Unfortunately, I don’t exactly have a definitive friend group. During lunch, I wander from table to table talking with whomever I happen to see. None of my friends seem to get along with one another, so I don’t think there’s any chance of me forming my own group. Plus, all of last year and part of the year before, we were at home, unable to meet up in whatever groups we had. Everything feels awkward now as I think about going back to school. I don’t want to feel left out or sad when it comes to these events. What should I do? — High School Cliques
A Many students are feeling awkward about what the next school year is going to be like. Social life is important in school, and many students have missed out on more than a year of being in one another’s company. Chances are, some of the previous cliques will have disbanded as other friend groups have emerged.
Rather than focusing on who ends up where, set your sights on your intentions. What do you want to have happen in your senior year? Which events do you want to attend? With whom would you like to attend them? Pick a couple of teens you think are friendly and not part of any previously set clique. Start spending time with them. Do your best to build a bond with them now so that you naturally feel an affinity toward each other. Talk about the social activities early on to get a sense of whether they have interest in attending. Suggest that you go together.
Q My friends always want to go out to a restaurant or go clothes shopping at the mall. My dad recently lost his job at the bank, and I don’t have that kind of money right now. On one hand, I think my friends would understand if I told them I couldn’t afford to spend so much money, but I also don’t want them to know my family is struggling financially. The last thing I want is pity. Do I tell my friends or keep my family’s troubles to myself? — Scared and Alone
A Is there anyone in your friend group with whom you can confide? I agree that you may not want to broadcast your family’s situation to the whole group, but it would help if you had someone who could be your confidant. Do your best to pick someone who will keep your secret.
Know, however, that there is no shame in a family dealing with reality. Thousands of Americans lost their jobs during the pandemic, and many have yet to recover precious income that will support their households. If your friends do find out, they should be supportive, but we can never be certain of how others will act.
You can go shopping with your friends and enjoy the experience without spending money. My mother used to call it window shopping. Sometimes we would literally just enjoy the fashion through the glass. Other times, we would go in and try things on. Sometimes we would make small purchases. You can look, try on and put back. That can be fun in and of itself.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.